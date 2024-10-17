DCO receives WEF Founder to Discuss Collaboration & Governance of Global Digital Economy

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum (WEF) visited the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) HQ and met with Secretary-General, Deemah AlYahya to discuss future collaboration opportunities between the two organizations and global governance of the digital economy.During the meeting, they emphasized the importance of cooperation to cope with the rapid digital transformation and ensure the sustainability and inclusiveness of the digital economy. The discussions centered around governance of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, and public-private partnerships, as well as DCO initiatives such as the DCO Policy Watch, the Digital Economy Navigator (DEN), and Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI).The DCO Secretary-General commented on the discussions, stating: "Our collaboration with the World Economic Forum through the Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI) is essential for fostering an inclusive and sustainable digital space that benefits everyone everywhere. We look forward to working together with WEF to unlock new opportunities and address the challenges that come with the rapid pace of digital innovation."Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum, also expressed his optimism about the partnership: "As we navigate the Fourth Industrial Revolution, it is essential that we create platforms for cooperation between governments, businesses, and civil society. The World Economic Forum is committed to working alongside organizations like the DCO to ensure that emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, are harnessed responsibly and inclusively for the benefit of all."This meeting built on the strategic partnership between the DCO and the World Economic Forum. Both parties are committed to advancing the global digital economy and ensuring that technological innovation leads to a more inclusive and prosperous future for all.

