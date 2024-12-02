Promoting Afghan Women’s Livelihoods Through Fashion

Fahima knows what it means to overcome hardships. Financially, the low point came when her finance manager absconded in 2021 with all her invested money and she had to sell her jewellery and borrow money to revive her business. Helped by what she learned in the UNITAR programme, Fahima overhauled her business model and marketing strategy, which led to substantial growth. Her business now employs 60 people, showcasing her resilience and capacity to innovate and recover from profound financial disruptions.

Fahima remains optimistic about the future of her company. Her primary goal is to establish a renowned brand that produces quality clothing, while helping as many people as possible. Alongside women’s employment, Fahima also supports youth in local development, with the majority of her workers being between 18 and 35 years of age.

Fahima is committed to playing an active role in Afghanistan’s economy and development and hopes her actions will inspire and empower women in her community.