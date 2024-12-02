Launch of SEI’s new strategy 2025–29

This strategy continues to build on the foundations that have enabled us to serve the sustainability agenda for 35 years.

Stockholm Environment Institute is a research institute established in 1989 under Swedish law as a non-profit foundation. It is founded on the principles of the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment in 1972 and the Stockholm Declaration, from which its name is derived.

SEI focuses on the connection between human development and the environment.

Our mandate, as established in our statutes by the Swedish Parliament, is to “initiate, conduct and disseminate studies and other research, and disseminate knowledge within the field of environment”. In doing so SEI “shall co-operate with organizations, public authorities, institutions, companies and individuals worldwide”.

Today, we describe this as “research and engagement”: we lead with high quality research, which provides opportunities for engagement.

Our researchers and specialists carry out a wide range of scientific studies and assessments, produce transdisciplinary knowledge, develop software tools, build networks, engage with policy and decision making, capacity building, and much more.

To deliver on our vision, mission and mandate, we rely on a distributed centre structure, a culture of creative and effective collaboration, and our capable and trusted people.

We place a strong emphasis on research integrity and ethical practice, and uphold six core principles. SEI is: