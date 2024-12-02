PHILIPPINES, December 2 - Press Release

December 2, 2024 On the entry of a Russian attack submarine

Statement of Senator Francis 'Tol' Tolentino

Chair, Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones I laud the immediate action undertaken by the Philippine Navy when it dispatched an aircraft and warship to respond to the sighting of a Russian Ufa attack submarine which surfaced off the coast of Occidental Mindoro a few days ago. Our Navy tracked the movement of the said vessel until it sailed out of Philippine waters. Pending the outcome of diplomatic inquiries on this incident, I believe that the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) should continue to make known to the international community about the serious efforts of the Philippines to consolidate its claim and jurisdiction over its maritime zones and territorial waters. Most notable of these is the recent signing of the two landmark laws which I authored and defended, the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act (RA 12065), and the Philippine Maritime Zones Act (RA 12064).

