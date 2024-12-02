PHILIPPINES, December 2 - Press Release

December 2, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE SIGHTING OF A RUSSIAN ATTACK SUBMARINE IN WPS This situation is concerning, raising significant questions about the stability and security of our already volatile maritime domain, which is a flashpoint for geopolitical tensions. The presence of foreign military assets, especially those with offensive capabilities, increases the risk of misunderstandings and conflicts in an already sensitive region. We urge the relevant authorities--the Department of National Defense, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Department of Foreign Affairs--to take immediate action and clarify the intentions behind this incursion.

