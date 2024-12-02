Submit Release
Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the sighting of a Russian Attack Submarine in WPS

PHILIPPINES, December 2 - Press Release
December 2, 2024

This situation is concerning, raising significant questions about the stability and security of our already volatile maritime domain, which is a flashpoint for geopolitical tensions.

The presence of foreign military assets, especially those with offensive capabilities, increases the risk of misunderstandings and conflicts in an already sensitive region. We urge the relevant authorities--the Department of National Defense, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Department of Foreign Affairs--to take immediate action and clarify the intentions behind this incursion.

