PHILIPPINES, December 2 - Press Release

December 2, 2024 Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the Presence of a Russian Attack Submarine in the West Philippine Sea The reported presence of a Russian submarine in the West Philippine Sea is truly concerning. This underscores the need for heightened vigilance in safeguarding our territorial waters. We thank our Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine Navy for their unwavering commitment as the guardians of our seas, ensuring the safety and security of our maritime territory. With the recent enactment of the Maritime Zones Act and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, we now have stronger legal tools to assert and protect our sovereignty over our waters. We must remain vigilant, united, and proactive in defending our national interests, while fostering diplomatic efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.