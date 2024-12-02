Submit Release
Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the Presence of a Russian Attack Submarine in the West Philippine Sea

December 2, 2024

The reported presence of a Russian submarine in the West Philippine Sea is truly concerning. This underscores the need for heightened vigilance in safeguarding our territorial waters. We thank our Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine Navy for their unwavering commitment as the guardians of our seas, ensuring the safety and security of our maritime territory.

With the recent enactment of the Maritime Zones Act and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, we now have stronger legal tools to assert and protect our sovereignty over our waters.

We must remain vigilant, united, and proactive in defending our national interests, while fostering diplomatic efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.

