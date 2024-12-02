Pirche Appoints Jason Crumpton as Senior Director of Business Development & Sales

Pirche today announced the appointment of Jason Crumpton as Senior Director of Business Development & Sales, effective December 1, 2024.

GRüNWALD, BAVARIA, GERMANY, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pirche , a leading provider of molecular diagnostic solutions for transplantation, today announced the appointment of Jason Crumpton as Senior Director of Business Development & Sales, effective December 1, 2024.Mr. Crumpton brings over 20 years of experience in sales, business development, and leadership roles within the healthcare and technology sectors to Pirche. His exceptional track record showcases a proven ability to drive significant revenue growth, spearhead the successful launch of innovative products, cultivate strategic partnerships, and help build high-performing teams to achieve outstanding results. Prior to joining Pirche, Mr. Crumpton held key positions at Thermo Fisher Scientific and Tepnel Lifecodes (now a part of Werfen). In his new role, Mr. Crumpton will be responsible for overseeing sales operations and business development, reporting to the Executive Vice President of Transplant Services & Business Development."I am thrilled to be joining Pirche, a company that is revolutionizing the field of transplantation," said Mr. Crumpton. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to Pirche's continued growth and success by expanding its market reach and forging strong relationships with key stakeholders."Thomas Klein, Founder and CEO of Pirche, is delighted to welcome Jason to the team. "Jason's incredible expertise in the healthcare sector and his outstanding track record of driving business growth make him an invaluable addition to our team. We are incredibly excited about his leadership and the immense value he will bring as we work towards achieving our ambitious goals."About PirchePirche is a leading provider of digital molecular diagnostic solutions for transplant medicine. The company’s mission is to improve the lives of transplant patients by providing innovative and accurate diagnostic tools. Pirche is headquartered in Grünwald near Munich with offices near Boston, Berlin and Utrecht.

