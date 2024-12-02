Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,466 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson visits Japan

SWEDEN, December 2 - Published

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will pay a visit to Japan between 3-5 December.

During his stay in Japan, Ulf Kristersson will hold a meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba. 

This visit is expected to further strengthen the friendly relations between Sweden and Japan, which share values and principles.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson visits Japan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more