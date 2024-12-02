Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson visits Japan
SWEDEN, December 2 - Published
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will pay a visit to Japan between 3-5 December.
During his stay in Japan, Ulf Kristersson will hold a meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba.
This visit is expected to further strengthen the friendly relations between Sweden and Japan, which share values and principles.
