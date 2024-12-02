Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson visits the Republic of Korea
SWEDEN, December 2 - Published
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will pay a visit to the Republic of Korea between 5-7 December.
During his stay, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will hold a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea, where the cooperation between the two countries will be discussed.
This visit is expected to further strengthen the friendly relations between Sweden and the Republic of Korea.
