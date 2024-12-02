Carbonated Soft Drink Market projected to surpass US$401.930 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.46%

The carbonated soft drink market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% between US$323.131 billion in 2025 to US$401.930 billion in 2030.

The carbonated soft drink market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% between US$323.131 billion in 2025 to US$401.930 billion in 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the carbonated soft drink market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$401.930 billion in 2030.The carbonated soft drink is a form of beverage, which consists of carbonated water, with the integration of flavors. In carbonated soft drinks, carbonation is the main ingredient, which is the dissolution of carbon dioxide in beverages. Carbonated soft drinks offer multiple benefits, which include ease of digestion, and prevents stomach pains. The carbonated soft drinks also help in offering severe digestive problems, like phytobezoar.The global carbonated soft drinks market is expected to witness a significant increase with the growth in the demand for processed foods and beverage products. The demand for global processed food and beverage products has grown significantly, majorly with the increasing market competitiveness and increasing disposable income. With the increasing global demand for carbonated soft drink products, various new players and existing leaders across the globe are expected to introduce key products and solutions, which are expected to boost the demand for carbonated soft drinks forward during the forecasted timeline. For instance, in May 2023, Bisleri International, an Indian package drinking water leader, announced the launch of three new flavors of carbonated soft drinks, namely, Rev, Pop, and Spyci Jeera. The launch of these new flavors is aimed at strengthening the carbonated soft drinks portfolio of the company, in the Indian as well as international market.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-carbonated-soft-drink-market The type segment of the carbonated soft drink market is categorized into regular and diet. Under the type segment of the global carbonated soft drinks market, the regular category is forecasted to attain a greater market share. Regular carbonated soft drinks are a type of soft drink, which consists of all major ingredients, mainly sugar or sweetener. The diet of carbonated sweet drinks does not consist of sugar sweeteners, or added calories. Regular soft drinks offer a better taste compared to diet drinks and are affordable in the consumer market.By packaging, the carbonated soft drink market is segmented into bottled, canned, and soda fountains. The bottled category of the global carbonated soft drink market is expected to witness significant growth. The bottled carbonated soft drinks are processed and packed into bottles which are made using glass or PET material. The bottled carbonated soft drinks category offers recyclability and is easy to pack and distribute to the manufacturer.By distribution channel, the carbonated soft drink market is segmented into online and offline. The online mode of distribution channel in the global carbonated soft drinks market is expected to attain a greater market share during the forecasted timeline. The online category of the distribution channel includes supplying or selling products through the means of the internet. The online distribution category includes selling beverages through multiple e-commerce platforms or through the company’s own website. Global e-commerce retail witnessed massive growth, majorly with the increasing global usage of internet by the individuals. E-commerce retail has also witnessed growth with the introduction of quick-deliver retail and grocery platforms, especially in developing nations.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global carbonated soft drink market. The Asia Pacific region has witnessed significant growth in its consumer retail sector, majorly with the introduction of key market players, and increasing disposable income. The Asia Pacific region also offers a growing population, with increasing demand for processed food and beverage products, like carbonated soft drinks.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the carbonated soft drink market that have been covered are The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Keurig Dr Pepper, National Beverage Corp., Jones Soda Co., Novamex, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Hamoud Boualem, Reliance Retail, Parle Agro, Lahori Zeera, GreenFizz Beverages Pvt Ltd., 100Plus (F&N Beverages Marketing Sdn Bhd), The Monarch Beverage Company, Inc., and F&N Beverages Marketing Sdn Bhd.The market analytics report segments the carbonated soft drink market as follows:• By Typeo Regularo Diet• By Packagingo Bottledo Cannedo Soda Fountain• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• United Kingdom• Italy• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• Japan• South Korea• India• OthersCompanies Profiled:• The Coca-Cola Company• PepsiCo• Keurig Dr Pepper• National Beverage Corp.• Jones Soda Co.• Novamex• Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.• Hamoud Boualem• Reliance Retail• Parle Agro• Lahori Zeera• GreenFizz Beverages Pvt Ltd.• 100Plus (F&N Beverages Marketing Sdn Bhd)• The Monarch Beverage Company, Inc.• F&N Beverages Marketing Sdn BhdExplore More Reports:• Soft Drinks Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/soft-drinks-market • Sports Drink Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/sports-drink-market • Global Energy Drink Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-energy-drink-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.