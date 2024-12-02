Prioritising vehicle safety for purchasers

Release date: 02/12/24

A new campaign launching today is urging South Australians to buy the safest car in their budget to reduce lives lost and serious injuries on our roads.

Around six-out-of-ten (62 per cent of) vehicles involved in fatal crashes last year were more than 10 years old – with crashes involving an older car having a greater risk that the driver or passengers will be seriously injured or killed.

The campaign targets younger and older drivers as well as those in regional and remote areas who are more likely to be driving older cars with fewer safety features.

It will run across digital advertising, social media, radio and print outlets, providing vital advice on buying a safe car, car safety ratings and key features to consider.

These include anti-lock brake systems, blind spot monitoring, autonomous emergency braking, airbags (front, side, curtain and knee), lane assist, reversing sensors/cameras, electronic stability control and daytime running lights.

With almost twice as many used cars sold compared to new cars annually, motorists are encouraged to check the annual Used Car Safety Ratings report before they buy.

These ratings have been developed by the Monash University Accident Research Centre after analysing more than eight million crashes, with ‘Safer Pick’ cars indicating increased protection for the driver, safety of other road users and a lower risk of being involved in a crash.

The report highlights affordable options to choose a safer car – more than 60 per cent of this year’s Safer Pick cars are available second hand for less than $10,000.

The ANCAP website also lists ways to stay informed when buying a new or near-new car and features thousands of safety ratings since 1992. ANCAP provides independent advice on how well vehicles protect occupants in serious crashes.

Increasing the uptake of safer cars is a key measure of the Government’s Road Safety Action Plan 2023-2025 to improve road safety outcomes across the state.

Find out more at thinkroadsafety.sa.gov.au/safecars. A sample of campaign images can be found here.

Quotes

Attributable to Dan Cregan

Choosing the safest new or used vehicle reduces the risk of being killed or seriously injured behind the wheel and can be crucial in avoiding a crash altogether.

There are many resources available to help motorists make an informed decision, including those on a tight budget and parents of young drivers.

This campaign drives home the Government’s commitment to reduce road trauma in our communities.