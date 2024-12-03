FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES OSCAR®-WINNING DOCUMENTARY “THE COVE” AND “RACING EXTINCTION”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released 2009’s Oscar®-winning documentary, THE COVE, from director Louie Psihoyos, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, on December 3, 2024 Freestyle Digital Media has just released the documentary RACING EXTINCTION, from director Louie Psihoyos, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, on December 3, 2024

Two Environment-Focused Documentaries from Filmmaker Louie Psihoyos Debut on North American VOD Platforms December 3, 2024

THE COVE became one of the most winning documentaries in film history. It was the first doc to sweep all the film guilds. If you like THE COVE, you’ll really love our second film RACING EXTINCTION. ” — Filmmaker Louie Psihoyos

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released 2009’s Oscar®-winning documentary, THE COVE, as well as the documentary RACING EXTINCTION. Both environment-themed documentaries from director Louie Psihoyos are now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, starting December 3, 2024.

THE COVE tells the story of a team of activists, filmmakers, and freedivers who expose a deadly secret hidden in a remote Japanese cove, uncovering a tradition of shocking cruelty. Using state-of-the-art equipment, a group of activists, led by renowned dolphin trainer Ric O'Barry, infiltrate a cove near Taiji, Japan to expose both a shocking instance of animal abuse and a serious threat to human health. A provocative mix of investigative journalism, eco-adventure and arresting imagery makes this an unforgettable and courageous story that inspires outrage and action.

Earning director Louie Psihoyos an Academy Award® for 2009’s ‘Best Documentary,’ THE COVE was written by Mark Monroe and produced by Fisher Stevens and Paula DuPré Pesman. Prominent participants include Ric O'Barry, Louie Psihoyos, Hayden Panettiere, and Isabel Lucas.

RACING EXTINCTION tells the story of artists and activists assembling an undercover operation to expose the hidden world of endangered species and the race to save them from man-made mass extinction. Spanning the globe to infiltrate the world’s most dangerous black markets and using high tech tactics to document the link between carbon emissions and species extinction, RACING EXTINCTION reveals stunning, never-before seen images that truly change the way we see the world.

Directed by Academy Award®-winning director Louie Psihoyos (for 2009’s for ‘Best Documentary’ THE COVE), RACING EXTINCTION was written by Mark Monroe and produced by Olivia Ahnemann and Fisher Stevens. Prominent participants include Jane Goodall and Elon Musk.

“THE COVE was Oceanic Preservation Society’s first film, but it became one of the most winning documentaries in film history - it was the first doc to sweep all the film guilds,” said filmmaker Louie Psihoyos.

“I always thought it was a result of growing up watching too many James Bond movies and Jacques Cousteau specials. The difference of course is that THE COVE is real, and if you’re brave enough to watch it, your life will be changed. If you like THE COVE, you’ll really love our second film RACING EXTINCTION.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire THE COVE and RACING EXTINCTION directly with the filmmakers and Samara Stein, Executive Producer with Oceanic Preservation Society/OPS Productions.

THE COVE trailer (YouTube): www.youtube.com/watch?v=FBWd-1vUNHI

THE COVE website: https://opsociety.org/ops-productions/films/the-cove/

RACING EXTINCTION trailer (YouTube): www.youtube.com/watch?v=6e7khgpInPE/

RACING EXTINCTION website: https://opsociety.org/ops-productions/films/racing-extinction/

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.