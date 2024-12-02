KNOLSKAPE Announces Strategic Partnership with Malaysia's HRD Corp to Offer Experiential Courses on the e-LATiH Platform

This partnership will enhance access to cutting-edge digital skills and leadership development for professionals across Malaysia

KNOLSKAPE has announced a strategic partnership with Malaysia’s Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp).

This collaboration reinforces our commitment to equipping professionals with the right skillset, mindset, and toolset to thrive in the digital age.” — Rajiv Jayaraman

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- KNOLSKAPE , a global leader in experiential learning and talent transformation, has announced a strategic partnership with Malaysia’s Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) to feature some of its most popular self-serve course packages on the e-LATiH online learning platform. This collaboration aims to empower Malaysian professionals with access to industry-leading digital, leadership, and business simulation-based learning experiences, aligned with the nation’s focus on building future-ready talent.HRD Corp’s e-LATiH platform is Malaysia’s premier online learning portal, offering diverse courses to upskill the workforce. With KNOLSKAPE’s deep expertise in talent transformation, leadership development, and organizational learning, this partnership will provide Malaysian learners with experiential solutions that address the evolving demands of the future workplace."We are thrilled to partner with HRD Corp to feature our experiential courses on e-LATiH," said Rajiv Jayaraman , Founder and CEO of KNOLSKAPE. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to equipping professionals with the right skillset, mindset, and toolset to thrive in the digital age. Our mission has always been to bridge the gap between theory and practice through experiential learning, and we believe that this partnership will empower the workforce in Malaysia to adapt to the rapid changes in today’s business landscape."The e-LATiH platform will offer KNOLSKAPE’s carefully curated course packages, including the following categories of simulations:Macro Simulations Courses which include action-oriented and non-liner simulations designed for complex and interconnected skillsets such as critical thinking, decision-making, leading teams effectively, etc.Micro Simulation Courses, which are interactive simulations, driven by dialogue and choices, driven by scenarios featuring multiple paths. This category has courses that build skills in data visualization for informed decision-making, overcoming unconscious biases at work, etc.Nano-Simulation Courses which basically are learn-anytime-anywhere 'mobile-friendly' simulations. These AI/NLP powered simulations are hyper-interactive with instant feedback and build skills such communications, negotiation, conflict resolution, etc.Datuk Shahul Hameed Dawood, Chief Executive of HRD Corp, added, "We are excited to welcome KNOLSKAPE to the e-LATiH platform, which continues to be a vital resource for Malaysian talent development. This partnership will enhance the platform’s offerings, ensuring that individuals and organizations in Malaysia are equipped with the skills needed to remain competitive in the digital era."This partnership is expected to positively impact individual learners, leaders, and organizations by enhancing access to world-class training programs that address pressing business challenges, from digital disruption to leadership gaps. Malaysian professionals can now conveniently enroll in these KNOLSKAPE courses on the e-LATiH platform, gaining critical skills that will propel their careers forward.For more information about the available courses, please visit https://elatih.hrdcorp.gov.my/ or contact ahmar.zaman@knolskape.com.About KNOLSKAPEKNOLSKAPE is a leading provider of experiential learning and talent transformation solutions that help organizations unlock human potential and drive business success. With offices in India, Singapore, Middle East, Europe, and the USA, KNOLSKAPE serves more than 400 clients across the globe, empowering their teams with innovative simulation-based learning tools and AI-powered platforms.About HRD CorpThe Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) is Malaysia’s leading agency under the Ministry of Human Resources, tasked with catalyzing the development of a world-class workforce in Malaysia. e-LATiH is HRD Corp’s digital platform, offering a wide variety of online learning programs to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the modern workforce.Media Contact:

