KNOLSKAPE Revolutionizes Leadership Development at NICE ACTIMIZE with a Blended Learning Journey
We are on a mission to revolutionize the corporate learning and assessment practice by providing new-age solutions to ignite fresh ways of thinking and help organizations unlock their full potential”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, THE UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KNOLSKAPE, a global leader in experiential learning and leadership development solutions, has successfully collaborated with NICE ACTIMIZE, the leading provider of financial crime, risk, and compliance solutions, to design and execute a groundbreaking blended leadership development journey.
NICE ACTIMIZE, renowned for its innovative technology in financial crime prevention and regulatory compliance, sought to elevate the leadership capabilities of its functional leaders to drive higher speed in business operations, foster unbeatable teams, and make strategic decisions to lead the end-to-end business.
In response, KNOLSKAPE crafted a customized blended learning journey focusing on key competencies essential for leadership excellence:
• Elevating Self: High-impact business storytelling, Executive presence, and Marketing.
• Elevating Teams: Leading Teams.
• Elevating Execution: Customer-centricity, Innovation, and Data-based decision-making.
• Elevating Profitability: Financial acumen, Macroeconomics, and Strategy.
The program's success was evident in the significant business impact achieved, including an overwhelming adoption rate by CXOs for organizational-wide implementation, resulting in tangible outcomes such as a new business line for Actimize. The program's projected financial impact over the next few years is substantial, indicating its long-term effectiveness and ROI.
Pratima Salunkhe, VP, HR at NICE ACTIMIZE, expressed her gratitude, stating, "I want to take this moment and thank the team at KNOLSKAPE for the wonderful GOLD program design and support at NICE ACTIMIZE. The 6-month-long initiative was handled professionally and with a strong partnership."
The testimonial highlights the program's success, emphasizing its role in fulfilling organizational goals and driving tangible business outcomes. Please click here if you wish to read the detailed case study.
For more information about KNOLSKAPE and its transformative leadership development solutions, visit www.knolskape.com
