Looping Flower by Ni Jie Guo Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Looping Flower

Ni Jie Guo's Innovative Ikebana Cultural Space Recognized for Excellence in Interior Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected competition in the field of interior design, has announced Looping Flower by Ni Jie Guo as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Looping Flower within the interior design industry, acknowledging its innovative approach and exceptional execution.Looping Flower's award-winning design showcases the relevance of traditional Japanese architecture in contemporary interior spaces. By incorporating elements of ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arrangement, Ni Jie Guo has created a cultural space that aligns with current trends in the industry while offering a unique and immersive experience for visitors. This innovative approach demonstrates the practical benefits of thoughtful interior design in enhancing user engagement and fostering cultural appreciation.The design of Looping Flower stands out for its masterful use of space, material selection, and attention to detail. The interior features a harmonious blend of modern architectural language and abstract Japanese elements, creating a tranquil atmosphere that contrasts with the bustling exterior. The carefully calculated proportions of doors and the deliberate control of height create a sense of longitudinal stretching, reminiscent of traditional Japanese spaces. The incorporation of semi-high stone walls and cobbles as transitional points further enhances the seamless flow between the external environment and the interior.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category serves as a testament to Ni Jie Guo's commitment to excellence and innovation. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further exploration of the relationship between contemporary construction and traditional aesthetics. The award also motivates the team at Ni Jie Guo to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design while maintaining a strong focus on cultural relevance and user experience.Looping Flower was designed by Ni Jie Guo, the founder of Blankspace, a diversified interior design team based in Fuzhou, Fujian, China.Interested parties may learn more about Looping Flower and its award-winning design at the following URL:About Ni Jie GuoNi Jie Guo is the founder of Blankspace, a diversified interior design team based in Fuzhou, Fujian, China. Established in 2016, Blankspace is dedicated to creating exceptional interior spaces that facilitate meaningful interactions and experiences. The team's expertise spans commercial brand spaces, public cultural spaces, and private custom spaces, with a focus on presenting the ultimate space experience through innovative design solutions.About BlankspaceBlankspace was founded in 2016 and is located in Fuzhou, Fujian. The name "Blankspace" reflects the company's philosophy of viewing space as a container of flow, where interactions between people, objects, and fields occur, creating stories and latent forces that resonate with individuals. As a diversified interior design team, Blankspace approaches projects from the perspectives of visual, planning, and interior design, striving to present the ultimate space experience across commercial, public, and private spaces.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes interior designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winners are acknowledged for their innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and adherence to sustainability and accessibility standards. The award celebrates designs that enhance quality of life and showcase the designer's ability to effectively blend form and function while considering cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, and ergonomics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award ultimately aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance society and contribute to creating a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiorinnovationaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.