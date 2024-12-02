Bispecific Antibody Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2024 (Updated)

Bispecific Antibody Market

Bispecific Antibody Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “Bispecific Antibody Competitive landscape 2024” report provides comprehensive insights about 180+ companies and 250+ drugs in Bispecific antibody Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Bispecific Antibody Competitive Landscape Report

• DelveInsight's Bispecific Antibody report depicts a robust space with 180+ active players working to develop 250+ pipeline therapies for Bispecific Antibody treatment.

• The leading companies working in the Bispecific Antibody Competitive landscape include Janssen, Amgen, Akeso, Zymeworks, Roche, IGM Biosciences, MacroGenics, Provention Bio, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others.

• Promising Bispecific Antibody Therapies in the various stages of development include SI-B003, AK104, Bevacizumab, Paclitaxel, AK112, LY3434172, CDX-527, Etoposide, Carboplatin, and others.

The Bispecific Antibody competitive landscape report provides an in-depth commercial assessment of drugs that have been included, which comprises collaboration, agreement, licensing, and acquisition - deal values trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the Bispecific Antibody report which provides company-company collaboration (licensing/partnering), company academic collaboration, and acquisition analysis in tabulated form.

Bispecific Antibody Overview

Immunoglobulins (antibodies [Abs]) are major protein components of the adaptive immune system, directed against foreign compounds and infectious agents. The IgG molecule consists of two light and two heavy chains connected by disulfide bonds; IgG is a monomer with a molecular weight of 146-160 kDa. Antigen-binding centers of Abs are formed by hypervariable regions of heavy and light chains. In the classical point of view, the Ab molecule contains two identical antigen-binding sites (two HL fragments) and is monospecific and bivalent.

Bispecific Antibody Companies and Product Profile

• Akeso: Ivonescimab

• Zymeworks: Zanidatamab

• Roche: Glofitamab

• IGM Biosciences: Imvotamab

• MacroGenics: MGD024

Bispecific Antibody Competitive Landscape

The Bispecific Antibody competitive landscape report comprises of comparative assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology).

Bispecific Antibody Report Assessment

• Bispecific Antibody Company Analysis

• Bispecific Antibody Therapeutic Assessment

• Bispecific Antibody Pipeline Assessment

• Inactive drugs assessment

• Bispecific Antibody Unmet Needs

Scope of the Bispecific Antibody Report

• Coverage- Global

• Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Assessment: Product Type, Stage and Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type

• Bispecific Antibody Companies- Janssen, Amgen, Akeso, Zymeworks, Roche, IGM Biosciences, MacroGenics, Provention Bio, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others.

• Bispecific Antibody Therapies- SI-B003, AK104, Bevacizumab, Paclitaxel, AK112, LY3434172, CDX-527, Etoposide, Carboplatin, and others.

