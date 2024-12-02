DAIS Hosts Groundbreaking Cadaver Workshop 2024 in Miami

The Division of Auxein Institute for Surgeons (DAIS) proudly hosted its highly anticipated Cadaver Workshop in Miami, 2024

DAIS brought together 20 orthopedic surgeons to explore cutting-edge techniques using Auxilock implants.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Division of Auxein Institute for Surgeons (DAIS) proudly hosted its highly anticipated Cadaver Workshop in Miami, 2024. This transformative event, led by Professor Luis A. Vargas, Director of Research and Education at the Miami Orthopaedic & Sport Medicine Institute, brought together 20 orthopedic surgeons to explore cutting-edge techniques in knee and shoulder surgery using Auxilock implants.

The workshop was a unique opportunity for surgeons to refine their skills with state-of-the-art tools and products in a high-quality arthroscopy laboratory designed to simulate real-world surgical conditions. This immersive experience allowed experts to sharpen their craft, discover the latest innovations, and engage with fellow surgeons and industry leaders. Orthopedic specialists from around the world attended this highly engaging workshop, which provided invaluable hands-on training. Surgeons had the chance to work directly with the most advanced implants and surgical instruments while receiving expert guidance in a controlled, real-world setting. The event was designed not just as a learning experience, but as a collaborative space where surgeons could interact with technology developers, exchange ideas, and give feedback.

Mr. Deepak Luthra, President & Chairman of the Board at Auxein, remarked, “Auxein Medical, through the Division of Auxein Institute for Surgeons (DAIS), is committed to enhancing medical education and research. This, in turn, leads to better patient care, as we continuously strive to provide surgeons with the tools, knowledge, and expertise they need to excel.”

Voices of Expertise: Surgeons Share Their Insights

Dr. Carlos Reyes, Traumatologist and Orthopaedist, shared his thoughts: “The event was truly exceptional as it not only allowed us to improve our skills as orthopedic surgeons, but also provided valuable insights into the latest advancements in medical technology.”

Dr. Felipe Martinez, Orthopaedist, highlighted the hands-on nature of the workshop: “It was extremely beneficial to have the opportunity to work with various instruments and practice as much as we wanted with the whole team. This hands-on approach was invaluable.”

Dr. Luis Jasso, Traumatologist and Orthopaedist, emphasized the importance of understanding the tools available for diverse orthopedic conditions: “It is very important to know the tools that we have available to treat different operating conditions, such as meniscus or shoulder injuries.”

Dr. Ernesto Fabela, Traumatologist and Orthopaedist, praised the collaborative spirit of the workshop: “Knowing the implants in the arthroscopy laboratory allows us to treat different operating situations for our patients. The collaboration with the company and the brand behind these technologies was also enriching, as it allowed us to provide feedback and even suggest adaptations to better fit our specific requirements.”

Dr. Fabela elaborated, “Events like these—where we get to practice on cadaveric specimens and exchange knowledge—are essential for improving our surgical skills. They provide us with practical experience and the opportunity to network with colleagues and industry professionals. Interacting with the designers of the technology and sharing our insights on design and functionality was truly remarkable.”

The workshop was more than just a skill-building event. It was a celebration of collaboration between surgeons and industry innovators. Attendees were able to directly engage with implant manufacturers, offering feedback on design and functionality, making it an enriching experience for all. The event also stood out due to its impeccable facilities, featuring well-preserved cadaveric specimens in a hygienic and professionally maintained environment. From start to finish, every aspect of the workshop was tailored to ensure the highest standards of learning and collaboration.

About DAIS: Division of Auxein Institute for Surgeons is a cornerstone of Auxein Medical's mission to drive surgical excellence through education and innovation. Specializing in trauma, spine, and musculoskeletal disorders, DAIS offers over 700 case studies and hands-on training sessions to elevate global surgical skills and improve patient outcomes. As a non-profit, DAIS pioneers customized implants and solutions, building a global network of surgeons while advancing orthopedic research and development to improve patient care. DAIS aims to be the leading educational platform in the field of orthopedic surgery.

For more information about DAIS Academy, please visit: DAIS Academy, Auxein Medical YouTube Channel

Media Contact:

Ms. Neeti Mathur, Head- Corporate Communication & Public Relations | +91 9711306375 | +91 7419770140 | n.mathur@auxein.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.