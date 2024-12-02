MI Healthy Climate Corps’ first cohort reaches the finish line as winners

Launching from Southwest Michigan to the southwestern desert: That’s the next giant leap for Alexa Hempel after eight months serving Michiganders in the first cohort of the state’s MI Healthy Climate Corps (MHC Corps).

Thirty corps members who inaugurated the program in March have now completed their term of public service, passing the torch to a second cohort that now begins a full 11-month term of driving climate action, honing career skills, and helping people in communities and organizations throughout Michigan.

As an inaugural MHC Corps member, Hempel worked for the City of Kalamazoo as community sustainability liaison. Now, the National Park Service has hired her to be an outdoor recreation planner in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She’s among at least one-third of the first cohort who have either hired on with their host organizations, received external job offers, or renewed their corps service.

“I am thrilled to have this opportunity and look forward to moving to the desert,” she said. “This position will be the start of my career, and I can’t wait to continue building on the skills gained through the MHC Corps.”

Gaining skills, advancing careers, and serving the public are common themes for members of the first cohort. They recently gathered in Grand Rapids to wrap up their service by presenting their achievements, just before orientation for the incoming second cohort.

The Office of Climate and Energy (OCE) in the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) partnered with the Michigan Community Service Commission (MCSC) to launch the MHC corps with a mission to build capacity in communities across the state, leverage state and federal investments, and advance the goals of the MI Healthy Climate Plan. The Community Economic Development Association of Michigan (CEDAM) manages the program.

“Our first group showed us what’s possible in a short time frame: Plant the seed and enjoy the journey,” said MHC Corps Program Manager Angel Squalls.

MHC Corps members provide vital support for sustainability and climate action that many hosts would otherwise be unable to take on, offering critical support and education for local governments, nonprofits, and residents across the state. New cohorts will be selected annually. Participants receive significant training, on-the-job experience, and career development supporting the next generation of climate and public service professionals.

Hempel’s job was to implement Kalamazoo’s Community Sustainability Plan by connecting with residents – presenting community science programs to build ties to nature; exploring interest in reducing food scraps and packaging; advancing the Streets for All program to make walking, biking, and driving safer; and more. She honed skills in project management, graphic design, interpretation, and strategic planning.