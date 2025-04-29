Submit Release
EGLE announces Earth Day poster contest winners

The students had to incorporate several concepts into their designs. The artwork must be Michigan-themed and should contain wildlife, plants, natural features, or freshwater ecosystems native to Michigan. Then, schools held their own contests to choose the top three posters per grade (K-5). The schools entered these posters in EGLE’s statewide Earth Day Poster contest. Judges were instructed to base their choice on the student’s creative use of Michigan’s nature, ecosystems, and Michigan-focused environmental concerns. First and second place winners in each grade receive a $25 Meijer gift card.

