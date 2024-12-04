Avalue Announces AI Edge Platform for Automotive, Industrial, Medical Applications, Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Family

Avalue New AI Edge Platform Series AIB-NINX-S, AIB-NINX-SC, AIB-NIAO-S

New AI Edge Platform Series AIB-NINX-S, AIB-NINX-SC, AIB-NIAO-S offers integrated AI SDK, HW, and I/O to drive integrated solutions development

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology Inc. (TAIEX: 3479-TW), the global leader in industrial computing solutions, is announcing its new AI Edge processing platform, powered by NVIDIA Jetson family. The new devices, the AIB-NINX-S AIB-NIAO-S , are designed for high-integrity use cases where machine vision is a key component, including AI edge computing, AGV/AMR, defect inspection, traffic monitoring, and medical imaging.This family of new products is particularly designed for machine vision applications which require Object or Face Detection, like physical inspections or security cameras. This powerful machine vision capability includes object detection, facial recognition, image interpretation, and everything segmentation. The family also includes a free of charge enhanced AI SDK, which allows customers to leverage the power of AI to accelerate proof of concept development and speed time to market in Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation and Medical. To further ease customers’ challenges, this line is compatible with many different I/O and camera modules, capture cards, Wi-Fi modules, and 5G/4G modules.Avalue is very familiar with NVIDIA’s computing power platform and has launched several products that use NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, Jetson Orin Nano, and Jetson AGX Orin. The AIB-NW01 is suitable for light AI at 20/40 TOPS and uses Orin NX and Orin NANO, the AIB-NINX-S, AIB-NINX-SC, and AIB-NW01are all available with Orin NX chips and can handle medium AI loads at 70/100 TOPS, and AIB-NVAO, AIB-NIAO, AIB-NIAO-S are all capable of the highest AI workloads at 200/275 TOPS. This range of products and the new family of Edge AI processors place Avalue in the unique position to help customers of all kinds and sizes achieve their goals.In particular: companies that are looking for Collaborative Customization System design, Linux/BSP customization, or EMC/safety certification will be able to tap into Avalue’s deep expertise and product base. The company also offers distribution of its full portfolio of Jetson systems, its promotion program, and Jetson BSP. Avalue can also provide POC validation and quick testing required by end-user AI applications, and the company’s S-series products offer an AI SDK for quick integration. Avalue is developing a reference design and code samples for customers to download and use on their machines for extended development or POC.Avalue is accelerating its customers’ product development stage to speed time to market and ease new product deployment.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology (TWSE:3479) is a global leader in industrial computing solutions. We provide reliable and customized products and services based on our strong background in the industrial control industry and successful market entry experience. Avalue Technology specializes in embedded and industrial computing solutions for smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail and IoT applications. The company has integrated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its mission, vision, and values, transferring them into the essence of its business strategy. The company leverages intelligence and sustainability to create a blueprint for the future of digital innovation, driving long-term change in the smart industry ecosystem.

