Dr. Edward Alvarez Develops Innovative Protocol for Patients with Spinal Cord Injuries and Neurological Conditions

Dr. Edward Alvarez unveils new protocol combining truFlex™ by Cutera® and Adaptive Training Foundation therapy for spinal cord Injury and neurological recovery

This protocol represents an exciting step forward in exploring new ways to support individuals with Spinal Cord Injuries and physical challenges” — Dr. Edward Alvarez

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Edward Alvarez of Madison Avenue Face and Body in New York City and Miami has introduced an innovative protocol in collaboration with the Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF) in Dallas, Texas. Using truFlex™ by Cutera , this personalized approach is offering new possibilities for patients with spinal cord injuries, cerebral palsy, limb amputations, and other physical and neurological conditions.Building on existing protocols from Cutera, which have demonstrated up to 30% muscle growth after using the truFlex™ device by Cutera, Dr. Alvarez developed this new protocol to explore whether muscle loss and atrophy in spinal cord injury patients could be mitigated. The initial goal was to slow or prevent muscle deterioration, but participants unexpectedly reported a range of additional benefits, including improved mobility, muscle strength, increased sensation, improved bladder control, and greater independence.The protocol combines truFlex™, a non-invasive multidirectional electrical muscle stimulation device by Cutera, a new timetable for treatments and electrode placement proposed by Dr. Alvarez, along with physical therapy programs designed and implemented by the Adaptive Training Foundation. This tailored approach ensures that treatments address the specific needs of each patient while leveraging ATF’s expertise in rehabilitation and functional training. Together, the combination of ATF’s advanced physical therapy methods, Dr. Alvarez's input, and truFlex™ has produced remarkable results for many participants.Notable Patient OutcomesParticipants in the protocol have shared transformative experiences, including:• Derrick, a C6/C7 quadriplegic, reported a regained ability to walk without a cane and reported improved balance and confidence in performing daily activities, such as crossing the street and playing sports with his son. These achievements were made possible through a combination of ATF’s training and truFlex™ treatments.• Nick, a T7 paraplegic, noted an increase in sensation in his abdomen and legs and a reduction in spasticity. His progress was supported by an independent DEXA scan that showed two-pound muscle mass gains in his quadriceps.• Makayla, a C6 quadriplegic, described enhanced abdominal strength, improved muscle tone in her legs, reduced spasticity, and improvements in her core stability. She reported increased body confidence and a return of sensations that had been absent since her injury.• Ian, a C4 quadriplegic, achieved a major milestone during his second round of treatments. Initially limited to standing and walking short distances with assistance, Ian reported having gained significant improvements in bowel and bladder control within two weeks of beginning the protocol. After nine treatments, Ian reported being able to walk with a walker for over an hour and 40 minutes, the longest time and distance he had ever achieved. Most recently, Ian shared that he can now walk (using a walker) from his car to the rehab gym, eliminating his reliance on a wheelchair for that journey. His physical therapist was astounded by his improved balance, core strength, and sensation in his legs. Ian remarked, “Having this treatment has been a game changer. I can't wait to tell everyone!”• Logan, who lives with cerebral palsy, reports a reduced reliance on spasticity treatments such as neurotoxin injections and described significant improvement in his mobility and strength. Logan stated that his progress has brought him closer to achieving his Paralympic dreams as a skier.• Nelson, a below-knee amputee and competitive athlete, reported significant improvements in his running ability, achieving long-distance runs of up to five miles for the first time since his injury. He also noted reduced pain in his amputated limb and improved strength, which he hopes will help him return to competitive sports, including his dream of participating in the Paralympics.These patient-reported outcomes highlight the potential benefits of the combined protocol, though individual results depend on a variety of factors and are not guaranteed.DisclaimerThe protocol and treatments described in this press release have not been evaluated or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The use of truFlex™ in this context is investigational, and the outcomes reported by participants are based on their personal experiences. No claims are being made regarding the efficacy of truFlex™ or its ability to treat, cure, or mitigate any medical conditions.A Commitment to Advancing Care“This protocol represents an exciting step forward in exploring new ways to support individuals with neurological and physical challenges,” said Dr. Alvarez. “While every patient’s journey is unique, this approach has provided meaningful improvements for some, and we are committed to continuing research to better understand its potential.”Dr. Alvarez’s work was conducted independently, with the truFlex™ device donated by Cuterato the Adaptive Training Foundation for use in the study. Neither Cutera, Dr. Alvarez, nor the Adaptive Training Foundation claim specific outcomes or guarantees regarding the device’s effectiveness. The findings underscore the importance of combining advanced multi-directional electrical muscle stimulation technology with personalized rehabilitation programs.For More InformationTo learn more about Dr. Alvarez’s protocol or to schedule an interview, please contact:Alina Alvarez, COO Madison Avenue Face and BodyInfo@MadisonAvenueFaceAndBody.com

