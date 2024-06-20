Dr. Edward Alvarez Integrates TruFlex into Adaptive Training Foundation's Program for Athletes with Spinal Cord Injuries
Dr. Edward Alvarez of Madison Avenue Face and Body in Miami and New York City and the Adaptive Training Foundation in Dallas Founder David Vobora discussing the incorporation of TruFlex from Cutera to help those with spinal cord injuries
Dr. Edward Alvarez integrates Cutera's TruFlex in Adaptive Training Foundation's rehab program, empowering injured veterans and first responders in DallasDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Edward Alvarez of Madison Avenue Face and Body in Miami and New York City has pioneered a groundbreaking initiative to incorporate TruFlex from Cutera into the Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF) program in Dallas, Texas. Founded by former NFL player David Vobora, ATF is dedicated to empowering military veterans, first responders, and individuals who have suffered spinal cord injuries, amputations, and neuromuscular conditions.
TruFlex, a state-of-the-art muscle stimulation technology, offers the potential for up to 30% muscle growth in treated areas. Dr. Alvarez’s innovative idea is to leverage TruFlex not only to prevent atrophy in these individuals but also to promote muscle growth, providing a transformative impact on their rehabilitation journey.
Cutera has generously donated a TruFlex device and extended their full support to this initiative. In collaboration with the Adaptive Training Foundation, Dr. Alvarez has launched a research study to evaluate the effectiveness of TruFlex technology in preventing muscle atrophy and promoting muscle growth in patients with severe injuries and conditions. The goal is to develop new treatment protocols that can benefit patients and athletes worldwide who face similar challenges.
“Integrating TruFlex technology into our program is a significant step forward in enhancing the quality of life for our heroes,” said David Vobora, Founder of the Adaptive Training Foundation. “We are excited to collaborate with Dr. Alvarez and Cutera to explore new frontiers in rehabilitation.”
Dr. Alvarez expressed his enthusiasm about the potential impact of this initiative, stating, “Our mission is to stop atrophy and ideally grow muscle in individuals who have faced immense physical challenges. This collaboration with the Adaptive Training Foundation and Cutera represents a major advancement in achieving that goal.”
The research study aims to provide valuable insights into the efficacy of TruFlex technology and pave the way for innovative treatment approaches that can be adopted globally. By combining the expertise of medical professionals, the generosity of technology leaders like Cutera, and the dedication of the Adaptive Training Foundation, this initiative holds the promise of transforming rehabilitation practices for those who need it most.
For more information about this initiative or to schedule an interview with Dr. Edward Alvarez, please contact:
**Media Contact:**
Alina Alvarez
Chief Operating Officer
175 SW 7th Street, Suite 1812
Miami, FL 33130
Info@MadisonAvenueFaceAndBody.com
786 522-6565 or 212 684-0315
**About Madison Avenue Face and Body:**
Madison Avenue Face and Body, led by Dr. Edward Alvarez, offers cutting-edge aesthetic and medical treatments in New York and Miami. Committed to enhancing patients' quality of life, the practice integrates the latest technologies and innovative approaches in the field.
**About Adaptive Training Foundation:**
Founded by former NFL player David Vobora, the Adaptive Training Foundation is dedicated to empowering injured military veterans, first responders, and individuals with severe physical challenges through customized training programs. ATF aims to restore confidence, redefine capabilities, and transform lives.
**About Cutera:**
Cutera is a leading provider of aesthetic and therapeutic medical devices, committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance patient care and outcomes. The company’s TruFlex technology represents a significant advancement in muscle stimulation and rehabilitation.
---
For additional information, visit:
www.MadisonAvenueFaceAndBody.com
www.adaptivetrainingfoundation.org
www.cutera.com
Dr. Edward Alvarez
Madison Avenue Face and Body
+1 786-522-6565
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube