Hill Country Animal League Kicks Off 'Santa Paws' on Giving Tuesday to Support Affordable Pet Care

Join HCAL this Giving Tuesday to make a difference in the lives of pets and families in need.

BOERNE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Giving Tuesday, the Hill Country Animal League (HCAL) is thrilled to kick off its annual Santa Paws end-of-year fundraising campaign.

Designed to make affordable spay and neuter surgeries and wellness services accessible for pets across the Greater Hill Country area, 'Santa Paws' invites the community to spread holiday cheer while supporting a lifesaving cause.

Giving Tuesday, celebrated globally on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is the perfect day to launch the 'Santa Paws' initiative, emphasizing the spirit of giving back to the community. HCAL calls on animal lovers to support their mission by donating, participating in holiday events, or helping spread the word.

As part of the campaign, HCAL is hosting holiday photo sessions with Santa Paws at the following events:

• December 14: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Market Days, Boerne Main Plaza

• December 15: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Market Days, Boerne Main Plaza

• December 20: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Hill Country Animal League Clinic

For a $25 donation, pet owners can capture magical holiday moments with their furry companions. Proceeds from these events directly fund HCAL’s mission to provide low-cost services that reduce pet overpopulation and enhance animal welfare.

“Giving Tuesday is a celebration of generosity, and what better way to give back than to help pets in need?” said Becky Forrest, Executive Director at Hill Country Animal League. “By supporting 'Santa Paws,' you’re not just spreading holiday cheer – you’re making a tangible difference in the lives of pets and their families.”

How You Can Help:

• Donate: Contributions of any amount can be made at https://hcaltx.org/give.

$50 covers the cost of a spay or neuter surgery.

$150 helps subsidize affordable care for low-income families.

• Attend Santa Paws Events: Bring your pet to a photo session and create memories while supporting HCAL’s cause.

• Share the Mission: Help spread the word about HCAL’s work and the 'Santa Paws' campaign through social media or by telling friends and family.

Donations made on Giving Tuesday will jumpstart the campaign’s goal of raising critical funds for pet care services that many in the community rely on. Every contribution ensures that more animals receive the care they need while helping HCAL combat pet overpopulation.

Reserve your Santa Paws photo session or make a Giving Tuesday donation today at https://hcaltx.org/give. Space is limited, so don’t wait to secure your spot.

