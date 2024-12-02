A Collaborative Effort to Drive Awareness, Research & Early Detection in the Fight Against Breast Cancer in Young Women

Opening Session: Mr. Rui Diniz, Professor Luis Costa, Professor Rakesh Kumar, and Professor Ellen Warner (left to right). Dr. Rakesh Kumar and Dr. Victor Findley spoke on “Why are more young women getting breast cancer?” and “Ultra-processed foods during puberty and breast cancer risk in young women.” Dr. Samantha Heller and Dr. Carlos Santiago spoke on “Imaging young women with breast cancer: challenges and opportunities” and “Role of AI in early breast cancer detection.” Lorna Larsen spoke on “Breast cancer in young women: awareness, early detection, preventing diagnostic delays.” The core message of the BCYW Foundation and support the mission.

BCYW Foundation: A Collective Global Effort to Tackle Young Women's Breast Cancer

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fight against breast cancer in young women has reached a critical juncture, as rising cases underscore the need for focused academic, clinical, and social action. In response to this growing challenge, the Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation (BCYW Foundation) has intensified its efforts through innovative initiatives, partnerships, and expert-driven strategies.With a global network spanning 27 countries, the BCYW Foundation is working toward a future where young women are no longer overlooked or underserved in the fight against breast cancer. This mission was central to the recently concluded BCYW Foundation International Conference on Young Women’s Breast Cancer and Health, held in Lisbon, Portugal.Mr. Rui Diniz, President and CEO of CUF Portugal and the conference’s Host and Co-Chair, along with Dr. Luis Costa and Dr. Rakesh Kumar, emphasized the urgent need for focused efforts. "This conference aligns closely with our mission to lead in oncology, with a specific focus on breast cancer in young women, a growing concern requiring immediate academic and clinical attention," he said. Beyond the professional discussions, Mr. Diniz highlighted CUF's commitment to community outreach, particularly its predominantly female workforce, 80% aged 25-40. CUF engaged 6,000 employees in educational initiatives to foster awareness and distributed 20,000 awareness kits to employees at four major employers in Portugal.GLOBAL COLLABORATION: A COLLECTIVE EFFORT TO TACKLE THE ISSUE“Addressing the rise of breast cancer in young women requires a global collaborative effort,” said Dr. Luis Costa, M.D., Ph.D. (Professor at the Unidade Local de Saúde de Santa Maria, Lisbon and Director of the BCYW Foundation). The conference exemplified this spirit of collaboration by bringing together experts, survivors, and advocates.The BCYW Foundation’s work continues to be driven by the haunting question of a patient: "Why did this happen to me?" This question remains at the heart of its mission to advance research, improve care, and empower young women globally. “Time and again, we have encountered young women struggling with this disease—women without family histories of cancer, women who do not fit the typical risk profiles,” said Rakesh Kumar, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of the BCYW Foundation and International Endowed Chair Professor, Cancer Research Institute, SRHU, India).With this press release, the BCYW Foundation starts session-specific highlights from the recently concluded International Conference on Young Women's Breast Cancer and Health , bringing critical discussions and insights that will likely shape future efforts in the fight against breast cancer in young women.SESSION HIGHLIGHTS: FROM TARGETED RESEARCH TO ADVOCACYThe Biological Basis of Early-Onset Breast CancerDr. Rakesh Kumar, Ph.D., highlighted the importance of understanding the underlying biological mechanisms of breast cancer in young women. He explained that early-onset breast cancer often results from complex interactions among genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors rather than a single cause over some time before the clinical manifestation of the disease. Researchers can improve early detection and prevention strategies by identifying protective and predictive biomarkers.Diet and Breast Cancer: The Role of AGEsDr. Victoria Findlay, Ph.D., from Virginia Commonwealth University, explored the link between processed foods and breast cancer risk in young women. She focused on advanced glycation end-products (AGEs), harmful molecules in high-protein, high-sugar diets. Dr. Findlay’s research highlights how dietary changes can mitigate risks and improve long-term health outcomes.Radiology and AI in Breast Cancer DetectionDr. Samantha Heller, Ph.D., M.D., from NYU School of Medicine, emphasized the role of advanced imaging and artificial intelligence (AI) in early detection, especially for young women with dense breast tissue. AI advancements have improved diagnostic accuracy, reduced false positives and negatives, and streamlined workflows, offering hope for more personalized and effective screening protocols.Dr. Carl Santiago, Ph.D., from the Institute for Systems and Robotics in Lisbon, highlighted how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming breast cancer diagnosis. AI has reduced false positives by 10% and false negatives by 40%, cutting radiologists’ exam analysis time from 11 to 3 minutes. Rather than replacing radiologists, AI enhances their capabilities, improving diagnostic accuracy, reducing unnecessary biopsies, and streamlining workflows for faster, more precise patient care.Unique Challenges, Advocacy, and Awareness for Young WomenDr. Ellen Warner, M.D., from the Odette Cancer Centre in Toronto, reflected on the evolving understanding of breast cancer in young women. She acknowledged the unique hurdles this group faces, including aggressive tumor subtypes, fertility preservation, and early menopause. Dr. Warner stressed the need for tailored care plans that address these challenges comprehensively.Lorna Larsen, an oncology nurse turned advocate and the founder of the national charity Team Shan in Canada, shared her work raising awareness and the importance of self-checks through campaigns like "Young Women Get Breast Cancer Too." Lorna emphasized the unique challenges faced by young women, including delayed diagnoses, more aggressive cancer subtypes, and gaps in healthcare support.LOOKING FORWARDThe Lisbon conference was more than just a gathering; it was a tribute to the resilience of young women affected by breast cancer and a symbol of hope for those still battling the disease. With new insights, partnerships, and a collective commitment, the BCYW Foundation is determined to make a lasting impact in the fight against breast cancer in young women.About the BCYW FoundationThe Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation (BCYW Foundation) is a global organization dedicated to advancing research, raising awareness, and providing support to young women affected by breast cancer. Through partnerships and advocacy, the foundation is committed to creating a future where no young woman feels overlooked in her fight against this disease.Every contribution – big or small – helps the BCYW Foundation fulfill its mission to save the lives of young women from breast cancer in the years to come. Thank you for your generosity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.