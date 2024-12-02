VETERAN COUNTRY SINGER/SONGWRITER JAMIE RICHARDS’ RELEASES NEW SINGLE 'MY FIRST CHRISTMAS ALONE'

Image Provided By Jamie Richards

AN ESSENTIAL HEARTFELT HOLIDAY BALLAD FOR THOSE EXPERIENCING TOUGH LONELY TIMES

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuing to embody his career-long mission as a staunch musical traditionalist with a modern edge, veteran country singer/songwriter Jamie Richards’ latest single “My First Christmas Alone” is a uniquely heartfelt, soulful ballad that flies defiantly in the face of manufactured “Holly Jolly Christmas” joy, reflecting the darker, lonely reality of the season for many people who are going through hard times and personal loss.Written and produced by Richards and featuring longtime Eagles touring member Milo Deering on guitar, fiddle, mandolin and dobro, “My First Christmas Alone” released today- originated as the singer’s response to a request by writer and director Bill McAdams, Jr. who asked Richards to compose a tune that fit the theme and spirit of his upcoming film A Christmas Heart.The story is about a firefighter and man of deep faith whose wife and son are killed in a texting and driving crash weeks before Christmas. Richards also plays a small role in the movie, which stars McAdams and Kevin Sorbo.One of the key lines in “My First Christmas Alone” is “But there won’t be a smile/And I can’t hold back the tears/’Cause I know you’re gone but I still feel ya here.”“The song is written from the perspective of a man who is spending his first Christmas alone after the tragedy and the sadness and loneliness he’s feeling,” Richards says. “But beyond its potential use in the film, to me it’s something anyone can relate to who is by themselves for the holidays, whether they’re single or divorced or missing their family that’s far away."“It’s got a universal appeal to everyone that can relate to the feeling that a loved one is no longer there,” he adds. “I was single and lonely at Christmas for many years of my life and, though he had suffered through a much worse circumstance, I drew on my empathy to feel what the character or a real-life person in that situation must be feeling. I connected deeply to the passion and emotion as I was singing it, especially in the chorus.”The Oklahoma born, Texas based Richards has enjoyed a unique career full of ups and downs as a songwriter and recording artist, signing developmental deals with RCA and Capitol Records before signing as a staff songwriter for Curb Records and having his songs recorded by Hal Ketchum (“That’s What You Get For Loving Me”), Ken Mellons (“Believe”), Kevin Fowler (“Loose, Loud and Crazy”) and Cody Jinks.Since launching his recording career with the No Regrets in 2002, the singer has released a total of eight albums and 25 radio singles, 13 of which hit #1 on the Texas Regional Radio chart. His song “Second Hand Smoke,” a co-write with Mark Powell, earned the publication’s designation as song of the year in 2016. Ever popular as a regional performer, Richards averages 100 live shows per year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.