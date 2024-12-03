Rx Bandz On Track to Extending Epinephrine Shelf Life
Potentially Saving Millions of Dollars for Patients in Huge Epinephrine Auto-injector Market
We are now testing how long our process will protect epinephrine. While tests are on-going, it appears that we’re on track to achieve a significantly improved shelf-life.”FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rx Bandz, medical device and drug formulation platform development company, recently announced promising test results that could potentially extend the shelf life of the epinephrine and other oxygen-sensitive drugs, from one year to beyond two years. The tests were performed at its Fairfield, NJ, laboratory.
— Stephen Harhen, Chief Technology/Innovation Officer
Epinephrine auto-injectors, widely prescribed for anaphylaxis from severe allergic reactions to food, insect bites and even strenuous exercise, make up a $2.12B market worldwide. The market is expected to grow 10.2% to $4.60B in the next decade. North America dominated the global market with a share of 63.5% in 2023.
Severe allergies and asthma affect millions and have been increasing at a significant rate globally, fueling the demand for epinephrine auto-injectors. Asthma affects around 4.0%-6.0% of adults and about 10.0% of children, in 2022, according to The National Center for Biotechnology Information. Apart from anaphylaxis, auto-injectors are used to treat cardiac arrests, respiratory disorders, and chronic conditions
Currently, patients are advised to replace their auto-injectors annually, as the epinephrine degrades and is less effective. The clock starts the day the devices are manufactured, and ticks on as the devices are transported and stored on pharmacy shelves, which could be several months before patients have them in hand. This means that a patient could receive an auto-injector for which there are just a few months before it expires when they buy it at their pharmacy.
Purchasing replacement auto-injector can be costly, especially if several twin-packs are needed in home, school, camp and other frequented locations.
Rx Bandz’ research maximizes the hydraulic design of its MiniJect® auto-injector. Rx Bandz expects that its patented process of reducing drug oxidation can be applied to many other oxygen-sensitive therapeutics.
Stephen Harhen, Rx Bandz Chief Technology and Innovation Officer said, “The data confirmed what we could see in the color change of epinephrine. The unprotected drug under accelerated storage turned brown after just 1 month of accelerated testing. However, the epinephrine protected by our patented system remained clear, which indicates it continues to be effective. We are now testing how long our process will protect epinephrine. While tests are on-going, it appears that we’re on track to achieve a significantly improved shelf-life.”
Dr. Yosyong Surakitbanharn, Rx Bandz’ Chief Drug Development Officer, led the studies. He is among the world’s leading researchers in epinephrine.
The Rx Bandz team is also reviewing the effectiveness of its proprietary process in commercially available products.
About Rx Bandz
Rx Bandz is a privately-held, woman-led biotech with its laboratory in Fairfield, NJ. Rx Bandz is developing the next generation of patient-centric auto-injectors to deliver a wide range of injectable medications around the world. Its MiniJect is the world’s smallest auto-injector that is safer, faster and easier-to-use than traditional auto-injectors. With products in development to treat numerous emergency medical conditions, Rx Bandz initially focused on delivering epinephrine to treat anaphylactic shock. The company is also formulating new drugs of various viscosities and molecular sizes for administration in its 1 ml to 5 ml auto-injectors.
For more information, see the company’s website at www.rxbandz.com
