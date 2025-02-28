Rx Bandz and Zeyco Sign MOU for Filling Epinephrine Auto-Injector and Distribution in Latin America

Rx Bandz is a multi-asset biotech developing a platform of patient-centric auto-injectors and life-saving drug formulations Under the Zeyco Group umbrella, Laboratorios Zeyco is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the manufacture of top-quality sterile drugs, non-sterile drugs (OTC and Rx), and medical devices. The compact and rugged MiniJect is an innovative drug-delivery platform.

Agreement will provide filing and distribution so that more Latin American families will have access to life-saving epinephrine

Rx Bandz and Zeyco share the same mission. We want all children and adults with severe allergies to have access to affordable live-saving solutions.” — Jessica Walsh, Founder/CEO, Rx Bandz

FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rx Bandz today announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Zeyco to fill and distribute Rx Bandz’s MiniJectepinephrine auto-injector throughout its markets in Mexico, Central and South America.Jessica Walsh, CEO of Rx Bandz, said, “Zeyco is a world-class fill and finish provider with decades of experience working with epinephrine. We are honored that they reached out to collaborate with Rx Bandz so that more families could have access to this life-saving drug.”Ms. Walsh continued, “Along with Zeyco’s experience in working with sensitive therapeutics, it has an active distribution network throughout Mexico, Central and South America.“Our MiniJect is a compact patient-centric auto-injector with an extended shelf-life and reduced environmental impact.”Alejandro Zepeda Sahagun, Zeyco’s Pharmaceutical Plant Director, said, “Zeyco is thrilled to partner with Rx Bandz to introduce the MiniJect to Mexico and other countries in Central and South America, where there are currently no emergency epinephrine auto-injectors available for public use. It is crucial to make these devices accessible to individuals with allergies, ensuring that situations of anaphylactic shock, which can be life-threatening, are safer to manage.“Rx Bandz is proving to be a pioneer in the development of accessible emergency devices, dedicated to providing convenient and life-saving treatment options to enhance people’s safety and health in their daily lives. We are proud to contribute to this important work.”Zeyco is known for the quality of their dental products, especially anesthetics which include epinephrine. This collaboration builds on Zeyco’s experience in epinephrine for dentistry and distribution network to help address the need in Mexico and Latin America for an easy-to-use, lower cost epinephrine auto-injector.Ms Walsh said, “Rx Bandz and Zeyco share the same mission. We want all children and adults with severe allergies to have access to affordable live-saving solutions. Unfortunately. auto-injectors are difficult to obtain in Mexico and must be imported from other countries, thus raising the costs.”Non-compliance is high in both America and Mexico. and Latin America. In America, sixty percent of Americans do not carry their prescribed auto-injectors. This high level of noncompliance is due to the bulky design and cost of traditional devices. Similarly, in Mexico, nearly 60 percent of patients cannot obtain treatment, due to the unavailability of auto-injectors. This is a huge gap in the market that Rx Bandz and Zeyco can fill.In Mexico, the prevalence of food allergies in adults is relatively high. The most common triggers are cow’s milk, eggs for children and crustacea, and certain fruits/vegetables for adults. Fire ants are the top trigger for allergies to venom. Similar allergy triggers are reported throughout Central and South America, affecting millions of people.Epinephrine auto-injectors are the standard-of-care for anaphylaxis from severe allergic reactions. It is a proven technology which delivers epinephrine intramuscularly, thus more quickly and effectively. Time to treatment is critically important when the patient has five minutes or less before the onset of severe allergic reactions.In its addition to its proprietary technology for its MiniJect auto-injector, Rx Bandz has developed a patented process to extend the shelf-life of epinephrine from 1 year to more than two, further reducing the cost to patients and their familiesAbout Rx BandzRx Bandz is a privately held multi-asset biotech developing a platform of patient-centric auto-injectors and life-saving drug formulations. With its laboratory in Fairfield, NJ. Rx Bandz is developing the next generation of auto-injectors to deliver a wide range of injectable medications for active patients around the world. Designed to treat numerous emergency medical conditions, its MiniJectauto-injector will initially focus on delivering epinephrine to treat anaphylactic shock. The device is the world’s smallest auto-injector that is safer, faster and easier-to-use than traditional auto-injectors. Rx Bandz is formulating new drugs as developing auto-injectors containing 1 ml to 5 ml of medications with various viscosities.For more information, see the company’s website at www.rxbandz.com Contact: Myrna@RxBandz.comAbout Grupo ZeycoUnder the Zeyco Group umbrella, Laboratorios Zeyco is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the manufacture of top-quality sterile drugs, non-sterile drugs (OTC and Rx), and medical devices. Specializing in local anesthetics, including many with epinephrine, Zeyco boasts over 45 years of expertise. The company's commitment to excellence has earned it the trust of clients in more than 60 countries, where it proudly exports its high-grade sterile anesthetics.For more information, see the company’s website at www.zeyco.com Contact: magomez@zeyco.mx

