Orcoda Secures a Spot on the AFR Fast 100 List for the Second Consecutive Year

Orcoda (ASX:ODA) ranked in The Australian Financial Review’s Fast 100 list of the fastest-growing companies in Australia, for the second year running.

AI and digital twin technologies are reshaping how cities and transport infrastructures operate. We’re positioned to lead this transformation”
— Geoff Jamieson, Managing Director of Orcoda

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orcoda Limited (ASX: ODA), a leading provider of AI-driven transport logistics and transport infrastructure solutions, has once again been recognised by the Australian Financial Review’s Fast 100 list, showcasing the fastest-growing companies in Australia. This marks the second year in a row that Orcoda has earned a place on this prestigious list, reflecting its impressive 24.9% compound annual growth rate (FY22-24).

Geoff Jamieson, Managing Director of Orcoda, expressed the company’s gratitude for this achievement. “It’s an honour to be recognised by the Australian Financial Review for the second year in a row. Our relentless focus on innovation and delivering cutting-edge, customer-focused solutions has been a key driver in our growth.”

Key Drivers of Orcoda’s Success:
1. Transport Technologies Growth
Orcoda’s transport technologies have achieved remarkable performance, with Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) soaring by $2.4 million to $6.4 million. Milestones include the successful deployment of its SaaS platform across community transport providers and enterprise clients such as Northline, Comlink Australia, and Mini-Tankers/Refuelling Solutions.
2. Strategic Acquisition of Future Fleet
The recent acquisition of Future Fleet contributed significantly to revenue growth, particularly through its successful 3G to 4G/5G rollouts ahead of the 3G network shutdown.
3. Major Transport Infrastructure Projects
Orcoda’s transport infrastructure services team has set new benchmarks, with its largest contract to date—a $6.8 million Aurizon Newlands RCS signalling project, delivered by The Betta Group.

Expanding Market Adoption
Orcoda continues to enhance its transport technologies by tailoring innovative solutions that deliver tangible value across various sectors. For instance:
• Community Transport: Orcoda added six new providers through the Federal Government’s Australian Community Transport Association (ACTA) trial, powering over 7,000 vehicles and optimising 3.1 million annual movements.
• Fleet Optimisation: The introduction of a carpooling management solution helped reduce operational inefficiencies and has been widely adopted by Local Government Authorities, particularly in New Zealand.

Commitment to Innovation
Orcoda’s strong focus on innovation has led to exciting product upgrades this year, including:
• An event management module for community transport providers to streamline group booking processes.
• An AI-driven recurring booking feature within its logistics management system, designed to enhance operational efficiency.

High Demand Across Sectors
Geoff Jamieson highlighted the growing interest in Orcoda’s solutions across multiple sectors. “Transport-specific businesses, whether focused on moving people, parcels, or goods, increasingly recognise the value of reliable, real-time data. Digital transformation is no longer optional—it's essential to remain competitive,” he said.

Orcoda’s Unique Selling Proposition
Orcoda’s transport optimisation capabilities set it apart as a market leader. Its AI-driven Transport Booking System and Transport Management System go beyond traditional scheduling by optimising critical elements such as:
• Driver and vehicle matching.
• Route planning and scheduling.
• Compliance and governance for duties such as vehicle safety, fatigue management, and chain of responsibility legislation.
Additionally, by linking these solutions to vehicle telematics and the company’s transport infrastructure services, Orcoda provides a holistic approach to improving efficiency and cost reduction for its customers.

Scaling for the Future
Looking ahead, Orcoda is focused on scaling growth across both its transport technology and transport infrastructure divisions. The company is investing heavily in:
• Developing simpler last-mile software solutions.
• Expanding its SaaS capabilities for fleet management and carpooling.
• Advancing strategic partnerships and collaborative investments in technology and talent.
“AI and digital twin technologies are reshaping how cities and transport infrastructures operate. We’re positioned to lead this transformation by doubling down on our mission to provide smarter, AI-driven solutions for transport,” said Jamieson.

Value for Stakeholders
The AFR Fast 100 recognition not only honours the achievements of the Orcoda team but also serves as a rallying point for stakeholders. For investors, it reinforces confidence in Orcoda’s potential for sustainable growth. For customers, it validates Orcoda’s commitment to delivering unmatched value by optimising processes and driving digital transformation.
“We’re proud to see our efforts acknowledged on this prestigious platform. This recognition energises us to continue pushing boundaries as we work toward becoming a global leader in smart city transport solutions,” Jamieson concluded.

For further information, please visit www.orcoda.com

About

ORCODA Limited (ASX: ODA) is an integrated technology company that provides smart software solutions for transport logistics and transport infrastructure services. Our proprietary cloud-based, open ended, end-to-end software technology platforms have true optimisation capabilities, enabling clients to generate real time, fast, accurate and reliable information to make data-led decisions for the movement of people, parcels and goods, the assets they travel in and the infrastructure they travel on. Our transport infrastructure services via Betta Group deliver value-add solutions primarily in major road, rail and air infrastructure projects and is an integral part of achieving our smart city vision. Our clients come from a diverse array of industry sectors and include some of Australia’s largest companies operating in the resources (mining, oil & gas and infrastructure), transport logistics, distribution and healthcare transport sectors.

