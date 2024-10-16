Join the Movement for Equity in Transportation: Community Transport Providers Call for Action

When our state government subsidise the transportation services that mobility-impaired persons receive, equality should be a given.

Why do you give the taxi industry a $25 lift rate for every wheelchair lift and community transport, you give us nothing. It's time to play fair. Lift rates for community transport. They're needed.”
— Terry O'Toole, CEO of TransitCare

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community transport providers are rallying for fair treatment and equality in transportation services, urging the public to join this crucial movement. By advocating for equitable policies, every small action contributes to a larger initiative that can reshape the future of transportation equity.

In a bold campaign launch, the community transport providers have released a compelling video highlighting the challenges and inequities faced in current transportation services. They invite everyone to watch and share this important message, using the hashtag #playfarestategovs to amplify its reach and impact.

"Premier, why do you give the taxi industry a $25 lift rate for every wheelchair lift and community transport, you give us nothing," says Terry O'Toole, CEO of TransitCare. "It's time to play fair. Lift rates for community transport. They're needed."
Watch the full video's by Terry O'Toole, CEO of TransitCare here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-YLd-5snH0U
and
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nlr5p-Tu8TM

How You Can Help:
1. Watch and Share the Video: Spread awareness by sharing the video within your networks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkDFV2Ii7c0
2. Use the Hashtag: Incorporate #playfarestategovs in your social media posts to broaden the conversation.
3. Encourage Discussion: Engage with others and promote dialogue on this essential issue.

By mobilising collective efforts, we can influence policy changes that embody genuine fairness and equality within transportation services. Let's make a difference together, ensuring that all community members have access to equitable transport options.

Read the article by Orcoda here: https://orcoda.com/blog/2024/10/15/wheelchair-lift-payment-bias/

About

ORCODA Limited (ASX: ODA) is an integrated technology company that provides smart software solutions for transport logistics and transport infrastructure services. Our proprietary cloud-based, open ended, end-to-end software technology platforms have true optimisation capabilities, enabling clients to generate real time, fast, accurate and reliable information to make data-led decisions for the movement of people, parcels and goods, the assets they travel in and the infrastructure they travel on. Our transport infrastructure services via Betta Group deliver value-add solutions primarily in major road, rail and air infrastructure projects and is an integral part of achieving our smart city vision. Our clients come from a diverse array of industry sectors and include some of Australia’s largest companies operating in the resources (mining, oil & gas and infrastructure), transport logistics, distribution and healthcare transport sectors.

