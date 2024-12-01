An assessment of the scope and effectiveness of soft measures to handle plastic pollution in the Baltic Sea Region

Addressing plastic pollution requires a multifaceted approach that extends beyond technical solutions.

Soft measures, as defined in this study, are non-compulsory, low-cost, and easily implementable strategies that help reduce plastic pollution in municipalities and businesses. These include education, awareness campaigns, policy reforms, economic incentives, and community engagement efforts, contrasting with “hard measures” like infrastructure modifications or physical clean-up operations. Often considered “low-hanging fruits,” soft measures stand out for their simplicity and practicality.

While recycling and other technical solutions are essential for managing end-of-life plastic waste, a comprehensive approach must also address upstream challenges, such as plastic production, design, and consumption. Promoting prevention, raising awareness, and encouraging behavioral changes are equally critical. Combining legal frameworks, technical measures, and soft approaches offers a more integrated and effective strategy for tackling plastic waste.

This paper highlights the benefits of adopting soft measures to address plastic waste challenges in the Baltic Sea Region.