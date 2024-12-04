Skillsline Partners with The DeBruce Foundation to Expand Yakima Workforce Readiness Project

Upskilling to prepare for today and for generations to come

INVITATION: Skillsline invites the community to learn more and welcomes additional investment to support this important and impactful opportunity.

YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skillsline is excited to announce our strategic partnership with The DeBruce Foundation in support of the Yakima Workforce Readiness Project, a pilot initiative designed to empower staff, students and families through personal skills development, career assessment, and enhanced educational and employment opportunities. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to fostering meaningful employment at thriving wages, with the goal of creating generational impact in the Yakima Valley. We thank The DeBruce Foundation for their collaborative work on the Project and their commitment to building human skills and career literacy in the community.This funded pilot will deliver skills learning and career development support to students at La Salle High School and other partners soon to be announced, as well as families engaged with the YWCA Yakima. Participants will gain access to Skillsline's human-supported, user-friendly technology, along with on-the-ground professional engagement. The program’s holistic approach is geared toward preparing individuals for the next steps in education, employment, and life, ensuring that they are equipped with in-demand human skills for the future.We extend our gratitude to our local strategic advisors, Buffy Alegria, Tim McGree, and Erin Black, whose leadership and guidance have been critical to the development of this project. Their support, along with the leadership of the organizations we will be serving, has been instrumental in making this work relevant to the Yakima Valley, and we thank them for their partnership in our work.About SkillslineSkillsline is “The Human Skills Company,” empowering participants with the durable human skills for career, education, and life. Through an adaptable, proven technology platform and professional engagement, Skillsline supports individuals and organizations on their journey towards thriving today with the intention of impacting generations to come.Learn more at www.skillsline.co About The DeBruce FoundationThe DeBruce Foundation is a national foundation whose mission is to expand pathways to economic growth and opportunity. The Foundation is committed to helping individuals unlock their potential and find career pathways. By partnering strategically, we increase exposure to widen career opportunities, starting with youth and working across the lifespan.Learn more at www.DeBruce.org Invitation to the CommunitySkillsline invites the community to learn more about this important opportunity and welcomes additional investment to support the expansion of the pilot. For more information on how to get involved, or to inquire about partnership opportunities, please contact Chris Mackey at mackey@skillsline.co

Upskill your workforce today!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.