The Education Service Centers of Indiana select Skillsline as a purchasing program partner for human skills development
Versatile microlesson platform aligns with Indiana state standards for social emotional learning and employability skills.
Skillsline provides a quick, easy, and cost-effective way for educators to bring these needed skills to students, aligned with Indiana's Graduates Prepared for Success initiative.”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skilsline, the Human Skills Company, has been named a vendor partner by the Educational Service Centers of Indiana (ESC of I).
ESC of I is a collaborative of nine Indiana Education Service Centers (ESCs). Each ESC serves the schools in its designated geographical region through a variety of programs and services. Together as ESC of I, they implement statewide initiatives, such as a cooperative purchasing program, to benefit Indiana’s nearly 50,000 educators and 720,000 students.
“ESC of I develops partnerships with a wide variety of organizations to support the needs of our member districts,” Central Indiana Education Service Center Director of Partnerships Dr. Christy Hilton stated. “Those organizations are vetted by our partnerships team members for quality, service, and return on investment. Our team found Skillsline’s work in Indiana to emphasize the same development of career readiness, work ethic, collaboration, and communication that Indiana’s Graduates Prepared for Success initiative focuses on. Skillsline provides a quick, easy, and cost-effective way for educators to bring these needed skills to students.”
Skillsline’s partnership with ESC of I gives member districts access to a versatile microlesson platform for human skills development, which is available on any device, anywhere, anytime. Support resources allow for educators to deepen the learning experience through guided discussions that spur reflection, surface relevancy, and encourage application. Microlessons take less than 10 minutes to complete and provide strategies, tools, and mindsets that learners can apply immediately to their everyday lives. Learners achieve an understanding of human skills that provides a foundation for their further and lifelong development in career, school, and life. Skillsline is configurable and provides an opportunity to earn a credential aligned with the needs of local and state level employers.
Skillsline’s professional development focuses on teachers, administrators, and staff to not only develop human skills, but to shift mindsets to recognize the value of explicit instruction and intentional discussion for the development of these skills. By investing in professional skill development of educators themselves, school and district leaders begin to re-engage educators during a time when many are continuing to navigate unprecedented times. Skillsline professional development models implementation with students and effects positive shifts in culture, resulting in the understanding, enthusiasm, and motivation to bring this knowledge to students and prepare them for the future.
“Growing up in Muncie, I witnessed the devastation that the plant closures wreaked across our community. Indiana is still at risk of job loss due to automation and advances in artificial intelligence – the most at risk of all the states.” Co-Founder of Skillsline Chris Mackey said. “We urgently need to equip Indiana students with the human skills necessary to thrive in a modern economy along with the confidence to pursue post-secondary training and education. Skillsline is looking forward to contributing to Indiana’s bold, transformative plans for an equitable and prosperous future.”
About Educational Service Centers of Indiana
Educational Service Centers of Indiana (ESC of I) is a collaborative of Indiana's nine individual Education Service Centers (ESCs), each of which serves the schools in its designated geographical region through a variety of programs and services such as professional development, cooperative purchasing, risk management and more. The mission of ESC of I is to create a collaborative environment for all of Indiana's ESCs to implement statewide initiatives beneficial to all of Indiana's educators and students.
Learn more at https://escindiana.org
About Skillsline
Skillsline is the Human Skills Company. Skillsline’s microlesson platform provides learners with a foundational understanding of the “human skills” that we all need to thrive in work, school, and life. In an age of increasing automation, these human skills are transferable across industries, enable learners to unlock the full potential of their technical skills, and are essential to contribute fully in the modern economy.
Learn more at https://skillsline.co
