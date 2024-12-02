40 Tons Partners with MjBizCon to Launch Equity Row, Honoring Justice-Impacted Cannabis Entrepreneurs

The brands that will be at 40 Tons' Equity Row Inside 40 Tons Cell Block 40 Tons Sponsors of 40 Tons Equity Row

The 40 Tons Foundation, dedicated to equity in cannabis, proudly partners with MJBizCon to showcase 16 justice-impacted companies at Equity Row.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 40 Tons Foundation, a leading social impact organization dedicated to promoting equity and opportunity in the cannabis industry, is proud to partner with MJBizCon—the largest and most established cannabis business conference and expo in the world. Together, we are excited to introduce Equity Row and The Intake Center to the expo floor at the Las Vegas Convention Center, December 4-6, 2024.

Equity Row is an initiative that provides a platform for justice-impacted cannabis businesses, where founders or their close family members have been incarcerated due to cannabis-related offenses. This activation creates a space to honor those who have sacrificed for the cannabis plant while also providing an opportunity for underrepresented entrepreneurs to participate in the booming cannabis industry.

Led by 40 Tons, a Black-woman-owned, multi-state social impact cannabis brand, Equity Row at MJBizCon will feature 16 justice-impacted companies from across the United States, including 40 Tons itself. These companies will be offered complimentary exhibit booths at MJBizCon, allowing them to showcase their products, technology, dispensary operations, ancillary services, and more. Equity Row is an ideal space for investors, supply chain partners, and vendors to connect with these innovative and resilient companies.

Corvain Cooper, co-founder and Chief Brand Ambassador of 40 Tons, expressed his gratitude for MJBizCon’s support, stating: "Last year, we brought a life-sized prison cell to the conference to highlight the hypocrisy of an industry profiting from the same plant that has caused people to be locked away for decades. This year, we’re grateful that MJBizCon has recognized our mission and is helping us pay it forward by supporting other justice-impacted brands."

Loriel Alegrete, CEO and co-founder of 40 Tons, emphasized the importance of lifting others up:

"At 40 Tons, we believe in sharing the platform we’ve worked hard to build. Times are tough, and it’s critical that we help provide support to those who have faced systemic challenges. If we can create opportunities for justice-impacted entrepreneurs, then we’re doing our job."

Sarah Wilson, VP of Sales at MJBizCon, added:

"We deeply admire the work 40 Tons is doing in the cannabis space. By partnering with them on Equity Row, we’re proud to stand behind the brands that have been most affected by the War on Drugs. Giving back to those who have been impacted is essential for the future of this industry."

This impactful initiative is made possible thanks to 40 Tons’ generous sponsors, including HPI Canna, New York's largest cannabis producer, as the title sponsor. Other sponsors contributing to this activation include BREZ, Cova Software, No Coast Cannabis, New Leaf EA, New Holland Group, Normalize Marketplace, Azuca, Katan Associates International, Earl Giles, and Social AF.

This year’s MJBizCon promises to be a landmark event, with Equity Row set to be one of the highlights. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and support a diverse group of companies, each with a powerful story of overcoming adversity. Access to Equity Row is included in all MJBizCon expo tickets.

About 40 Tons

40 Tons is a Black-woman-owned, multi-state cannabis brand and social impact enterprise with three core pillars: Products, Careers, and Advocacy. As a consumer packaged goods company, 40 Tons offers premium cannabis products in California, Minnesota, New York, and through eCommerce, while also driving systemic change through advocacy for cannabis prisoners and those impacted by the War on Drugs. Our initiatives include 40 Tons Careers, which connects diverse job seekers with industry opportunities, and the 40 Tons Foundation, focused on restorative justice. Every purchase helps us create pathways to equity and second chances. Visit www.40tons.co for more information.

About MJBizCon

MJBiz is the leading B2B resource for the cannabis industry. Founded in 2011, it is the most trusted publisher and event producer serving cannabis industry entrepreneurs and investors from around the globe. MJBiz produces MJBizCon, the longest-running and largest cannabis trade show in the world. The 2015-2019 events were each named to Trade Show Executive’s Fastest 50 list and ranks on the Gold 100 list of largest tradeshows in the U.S. The 2024 event will return to Las Vegas December 4-6, 2024 (Pre-Show Forums December 3). The MJBiz team also produces news and analysis of the marijuana and hemp industries via MJBizDaily, MJBiz Magazine, MJBiz Factbook. For more information about MJBizCon or MJBiz, please visit www.MJBizCon.com and www.MJBizDaily.com.

