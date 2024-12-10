SOBRLIFE Water Launches to Drown Out Stigma and Celebrate the Recovery Movement

SOBRLIFE Water is domestically bottled artesian water designed to Drown Out Stigma! SOBRLIFE.com offers a recovery support community and resource that offers apparel and new SOBRLIFE Water

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOBRLIFE, a pioneer in the recovery space, is excited to introduce SOBRLIFE Water, its premium product to refresh lives and fuel change.With the tagline “Drown Out Stigma,” SOBRLIFE Water is about breaking barriers and being a symbol of strength for those in recovery and living sober.SOBRLIFE Water is more than a drink; it’s a movement.Bottled with purpose and pride, this domestically sourced artesian water is a growing community united around the idea of recovery and making good choices.With every drink, you can remind the world, remember recovery is possible, and worth it.Recovering Out LoudSOBRLIFE Water is the latest to join a growing list of resources that make SOBRLIFE the go-to for recovery support and sober living. From events across the United States and North America , sober bars, and attractions to apparel brands like SOBRLIFE, Hope Fiend, and Soberverse, the platform has everything you need to support the sober community.And SOBRLIFE is innovating with its SoberCoin Rewards Program, which combines cryptocurrency with contingency management to reward and celebrate recovery milestones. Another way SOBRLIFE is providing practical, modern solutions for those living sober.A Movement and a MessageSOBRLIFE’s purpose goes way beyond its products. Its tagline, “Drown Out Stigma,” is about tackling the myths around addiction and recovery. By creating a supportive, uplifting community, SOBRLIFE is redefining what it means to live a happy, sober life.“We’re not just launching a water brand,” says Dr. Harold Jonas, Founder of SOBRLIFE. “We’re fueling a movement. SOBRLIFE Water is a symbol of the strength, courage, and vibrancy of people who choose sober every day. We want to provide resources, celebrate milestones, and most importantly, drown out stigma and encourage those struggling in seeking help and living in the light of recovery.”Join the SOBRLIFE MovementAs SOBRLIFE Water hits the shelves, SOBRLIFE invites everyone—those in recovery, exploring sober, or just an ally—to be part of a movement that uplifts and inspires. With events and contingency management platforms like SoberCoin Rewards , SOBRLIFE is changing the way the world sees recovery.Learn more about SOBRLIFE Water and SOBRLIFE’s full range of recovery resources at www.sobrlife.com Where to Buy SOBRLIFE WaterSOBRLIFE Water can be purchased by the case on their site , on Amazon, and at select vendors that serve the sober community in Delray Beach, Florida, and a growing list of locations across the US.SOBRLIFE is a brand and community for sober living. They offer products, events, apparel, and technology to support your sober life.###

