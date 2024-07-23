Submit Release
BOLD Soul’s Recover Out Loud Celebration Being Held July 28th at Washington Square Park in NYC: All Are Welcome

The movement is proof that recovery is possible and fights to break the stigmas surrounding mental health, addiction, and recovery, July 28, 2024 1-4 PM in Washington Square Park, NYC."
— Michaella, CEO & Creative Director of BOLD Soul Events
— Michaella, CEO & Creative Director of BOLD Soul Events
NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOBRLIFE, a leading recovery advocacy organization, is proud to sponsor BOLD Soul’s inaugural Recover Out Loud Celebration. “Our movement is moving” explains Michaella, CEO & Creative Director of BOLD Soul Events. The Recover Out Loud community is made up of individuals with shared experiences with stories of resilience “each one entirely unique, yet uniquely the same”.

The movement is proof that recovery is possible and fights to break the stigmas surrounding mental health, addiction, and recovery, July 28, 2024 1-4 PM in Washington Square Park, NYC.

When Michaella found SobrLife on social media promoting its new product SobrLife Water she knew the potential for a partnership was there. The brands align, with SobrLife coining the phrase “drown the stigma” tying perfectly into Recover Out Loud’s mission. This is a positive step for SobrLife to take toward their goal of helping people in their recovery journeys achieve wellness and success in long term sobriety. Dr. Harold Jonas is doing just that by agreeing to sponsor BOLD Soul brands initiative to bring Recover Out Loud to NY. BOLD Soul embraces the true essence of recovery, Beautiful Original Loving Design, we are all that. The concept encourages an individual to make those bold choices that will change and ultimately save their lives.

“My role in the recovery world is simple, to bring people together, coast to coast and be a voice for those still suffering in silence.” Michaella feels she has a responsibility with her platform to provide facts and honesty to make sure every parent has the knowledge they need to help keep their kids safe, her work is mostly PSA’s as of late.

300 people die every day. There is no such thing as safe or recreational use. Not one time, not one pill, not ever, everything is laced with illicit poison fentanyl. These are poison pills and powders. The event will be a call to action, “this is a human crisis” Michaella warns. In all the darkness there is us, unified, the hope, the light, the Recover Out Loud community. We have the solutions, we are the key, showing you what you can’t yet see for yourself. Everyone is deserving and worthy of a SobrLife.

Recover Out Loud is a growing movement, join us for the biggest outdoor in-person meeting NYC has ever seen. In choosing a path of recovery out loud, we are in pursuit of self. Michaella reminds us “This road is taken by warriors. Triumph and resilience built this road and we walk it one step at a time. One foot in front of the other together.”

Come celebrate recovery for all with us, and all are welcome to join. We have speakers, giveaways, music, and of course SobrLife Water artesian water.

A 'BOLD Soul Presents: Recover Out Loud inaugural celebration” in-person meeting with speakers. sponsored by SOBRLIFE

What: 'Recover Out Loud Celebration”

ft. Mike Fiore
Katherine Sorensen
Dino Miliotis
Tim Lodgen
Ringside Recovery, Philadelphia

Brought to you in part also by:
Fentanyl Solutions
Sober Hope Group
FREE Recovery Community Colorado

When: July 28, 2024, at 1 PM - 4 PM
Where: WASHINGTON Square Park, New York City 10012
Who: Sponsored by SOBRLIFE, recovery advocacy organization.

For more info or to schedule an interview, reach out to the following contacts:

recoveroutloudny@gmail.com (Recover Out Loud NYC)
jonas@sobernetwork.com (SOBRLIFE)

and follow @recoveroutloudny

A Bit More About SOBRLIFE
SOBRLIFE is a recovery advocacy organization helping people on their path to sobriety. Through their clothing lines, SOBR WATER, and community events they are breaking stigmas and providing resources for those affected by addiction.

Meeka
BOLD Soul NYC
recoveroutloudny@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

