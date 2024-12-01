News Release Vermont State Police - non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the Arlington VT area

Submit Release
Vermont State Police - non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the Arlington VT area

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B3004205

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                          

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation           

CONTACT#: 802 442 5421

 

DATE/TIME: 11-30-2024, afternoon

INCIDENT LOCATION / Persons involved: under investigation

 

 

VICTIM: Not released due to early stages of investigation

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 11-30-2024 at about 8 PM, Vermont State Police were notified by Arlington Rescue of a patient who arrived at the Arlington Rescue Squad building with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand, several hours earlier.  The victim was transported to Albany Medical Center and is receiving treatment.  The preliminary information provided to law enforcement indicates that this is an isolated event and there is no associated threat to public safety.  No additional information is currently available.

 

Please contact the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury at 802 442 5421 with any information or submit a tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101

 

