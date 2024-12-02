UnchainedTV Announces the Highly Anticipated Season Two of Kale Krew, The Hit Plant-Based Travel Series

UnchainedTV's Kale Krew TV Series Stars Kale My Name Owner Nemanja Golubovic Nemanja Golubovic, star of Kale Krew and UnchainedTV founder Jane Velez-Mitchell Download UnchainedTV for FREE on your TV via streaming devices or SmartTVs. UnchainedTV is your portal to a healthier, kinder, low-carbon footprint lifestyle

As Americans embrace plant-based dishes as a solution to our health and climate crises, a hit TV series shows just how easy and delicious plant-based living is.

We’re hitting the road to show that veganism is everywhere!” — Nemanja Golubovic, Star of UnchainedTV's Kale Krew Series

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the tremendous success of its first season, Kale Krew, the hit vegan lifestyle show, is back for an even bigger and more adventurous second season! UnchainedTV, the world’s premier platform for conscious entertainment, is thrilled to announce the launch of season two, hosted by Nemanja Golubovic, the visionary CEO and founder of the iconic vegan restaurant, Kale My Name.

Season one of Kale Krew captivated audiences with its intimate look at Chicago’s vibrant vegan scene, shining a spotlight on Nemanja’s beloved restaurant and the thriving community it inspires. Now, Kale Krew is expanding its horizons to explore vegan cuisine and culture across the United States—and potentially beyond!

Season two transforms Kale Krew into a traveling show, bringing Nemanja Golubovic to cities big and small to uncover the best vegan dining experiences in America. From iconic hotspots to hidden gems, this new season promises to inspire plant-based food lovers and curious foodies alike. To connect with each city’s unique flavor, Nemanja will team up with local vegan influencers who are making waves in their communities, offering viewers fresh perspectives on plant-based living.

The season kicks off in the heart of New York City at Spicy Moon, one of the city's most celebrated vegan restaurants located in the uber trendy Bowery neighborhood of Manhattan. To celebrate the premiere, Kale Krew will host an exclusive launch party at Spicy Moon (265 Bowery) on THURSDAY, December 5th, at 7 PM. The event is open to news media that wishes to get a sneak peek at the exciting journey ahead. New York Times bestselling author, TV journalist and UnchainedTV founder Jane Velez-Mitchell points out, "With studies showing that heavy meat eaters can reduce their greenhouse emissions footprint by 75% by switching to a plant-based diet, the skyrocketing trend to plant-forward and fully plant-based is possibly the most important story of our era now that climate change is no longer theoretical but actually devastating regions around the U.S. and the world."

While New York marks the start of Season 2, Kale Krew will make stops in cities such as:

• Atlanta: A rising star in the vegan food scene.

• Los Angeles: Home to countless innovative plant-based eateries.

• Miami: A hub for tropical, vegan-fusion cuisine.

• Seattle: Famous for its sustainability-focused vegan offerings.

The show will also feature episodes in smaller cities with hidden vegan treasures that deserve national attention. As Ft. Wayne, Indiana's highly successful Vegan Restaurant Month this past November proves, the plant-based lifestyle is spreading out across the United States in smaller cities, as Americans wake up to the intertwined health and climate crises and realize the solution is right there on their plates.

Season two of Kale Krew is not just about food—it’s about people, stories, and the diverse communities embracing plant-based living. By collaborating with local influencers and exploring the culture behind the cuisine, Nemanja and Kale Krew are taking the conversation about veganism to the next level.

“Season one was all about celebrating Chicago’s vibrant vegan scene, and we’re so proud of the impact it made,” Nemanja shared. “Now, we’re hitting the road to show that veganism is everywhere. Every city has a story to tell, and I can’t wait to share them with our audience.”

Kale Krew's season one finale featured the award-winning actress and bestselling author Tabitha Brown as a special guest, leaving fans inspired and eager for more. Viewers can check out the whole first season at WatchUnchainedTV.com.

Get ready to explore the best plant-based food across the USA—and beyond!

