IADA Foundation Awards Scholarships and Grants to 25 Future BizAv Leaders

Young professionals, already active and employed in the business aviation resale industry by IADA members, were awarded grants for various resale industry opportunities

Young professionals, already active and employed in the business aviation resale industry by IADA members, were awarded grants for various resale industry opportunities.

These talented young professionals, who are already actively shaping their careers in business aviation, represent the future of the resale industry.”
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IADA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), has awarded 25 grants and scholarships to boost the industry’s next generation of business aviation leaders. The learning opportunities for these future aviation industry leaders represented approximately $100,000 from the foundation.

Fourteen young resale professionals involved in IADA's NextGen initiative were awarded grants for various resale industry opportunities. The grants will fund various education, learning and leadership activities within the business aircraft resale industry. IADA NextGen empowers members through education via webinars, professional development opportunities, and the recognition of emerging leaders.

IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling said, "These talented young professionals, who are already actively shaping their careers in business aviation, represent the future of the resale industry. The IADA Board of Directors wishes them and the IADA Foundation's university scholarship recipients rewarding careers and we are excited to support their university and career growth as they refine and enhance their professional skills."

In addition, the nonprofit IADA Foundation offers financial support to aspiring students and young professionals while also assisting aviation related charities in times of need. Eleven IADA Business Aviation Scholarships, funded by the foundation in 2024, benefited university students seeking a career in business aviation, specifically within the corporate aircraft sales, marketing, finance, legal and insurance communities.

The IADA Foundation accepts applications from qualified students attending colleges and universities offering course work in Corporate Aviation Management, Aerodynamics, Aircraft Systems, Aviation Safety, Finance, Business Marketing, Economics and/or studies that relate to Aviation Business/Management. Scholarships are monetary awards between $1,000 and $5,000.

Through a sponsorship relationship with Alpha Eta Rho, the IADA Foundation has increased the approved universities in the scholarship program to 63 colleges that have aviation programs, and the process also considers students from other schools with such programs. Alpha Eta Rho is a professional collegiate aviation fraternity founded in 1929 to bring together students that have a common interest in the field of aviation.

Awards are available to full-time, undergraduate (freshman through senior) students (taking a minimum of 12 hours/semester) and graduate students. Applicants must have a 3.0 minimum cumulative GPA on a 4.0 grade scale (high school GPA for freshman applicants). The IADA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charity.

Questions
Please contact:
Erika Ingle, IADA Managing Director
Office: 866-284-4744
Email: erika@iada.aero

About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous re-accreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. For more information, visit https://iada.aero.

About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://aircraftexchange.com.

Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

IADA Foundation Awards Scholarships and Grants to 25 Future BizAv Leaders

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
Company/Organization

James Gregory Consultancy llc
Metro Kansas City Area,
United States
+1 316-706-9147
Visit Newsroom
About

James Gregory Consultancy gives you a high performing Public Relations executive at a fraction of the cost of a full-time professional. Let me help your company increase its visibility and profile through cost-effective public relations. I can make smaller organizations appear much larger and I can add PR uplift to larger companies. I founded James Gregory Consultancy to promote capabilities of organizations involved in aviation. I have helped more than 50 aviation organizations, including OEMs Beech, Boeing, Cessna, Dassault, Hawker, Learjet and Piper. I’ve helped spread the word about dozens of new aircraft for OEMs including Boeing, Learjet, Beech, Hawker and Piper, plus FBOs, MROs, a pilot training organization, air medical providers, avionics manufacturers, and about every facet of the industry. The secret of my success is so simple that I’m happy to share it: I work hard. I work long. And I work with such total dedication that every client feels as though they are my only client.

James Gregory Consultancy llc

More From This Author
IADA Foundation Awards Scholarships and Grants to 25 Future BizAv Leaders
Hartzell Propeller Elevates Customer Service Experience
IADA’s Third Quarter 2024 Preowned Aircraft Market Report Shows Rising Optimism and Market Stability
View All Stories From This Author