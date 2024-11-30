Visiting Locally-Owned Stores for Small Business Saturday

Governor Kathy Hochul today visited locally-owned stores in Troy, New York to celebrate Small Business Saturday.

B-ROLL: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

PHOTOS: The Governor's Flickr page has photos of the event available here.

“After helping my mom start a small flower shop in our community, I've seen first-hand how challenging – and rewarding – owning a small business can be,” Governor Hochul said. “This holiday season, let's make sure we're supporting the locally-owned retailers who create jobs, grow our economy and give our neighborhoods their unique charm and character.”

Small Business Saturday celebrates the innovation and dedication of small business owners, encouraging New Yorkers to support local shops and services throughout the bustling holiday season. Small businesses – defined as those with fewer than 100 employees – represent 98 percent of all businesses in the state, employing nearly 40 percent of the private-sector workforce. In the retail sector alone, New York is home to more than 71,000 stores, with nearly 79 percent – approximately 55,000 – being independent local retailers. These enterprises are vital economic engines, with retail establishments contributing $40.1 billion in wages in 2023 and projected to generate $507 billion in sales in 2024, providing over $20.3 billion in state sales tax revenue. Of New York's small businesses, about 8.1 percent are retailers, forming an essential part of our local economies as they drive community growth, foster neighborhood identity, and keep billions of dollars circulating within our communities.

Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York State continues to prioritize the growth and prosperity of small businesses through a diverse array of initiatives and programs. Since taking office, the Governor has launched a number of programs dedicated to small businesses, committing hundreds of millions through Empire State Development to foster entrepreneurship, stimulate innovation, and ensure that small businesses have the support they need to succeed.