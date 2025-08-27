Strengthening New York's Clean Energy Sector

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the first cohort under PowerUp2030, a new program developed by the New York Power Authority (NYPA) and LaGuardia Community College (LAGCC) to support small and diverse businesses, has recently graduated. The program is designed to strengthen New York’s growing clean energy sector through 10-week courses that provide firms with technical training, networking opportunities, and valuable information on how to secure clean energy contracts. PowerUp2030 builds on New York’s efforts to strengthen its supply chain pipeline in the energy space with small businesses, minority- and women-owned business enterprises (MWBE) and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVOB).

“I launched the PowerUp2030 program this spring to help ensure that New York’s supply chain truly reflects the vibrant diversity of our great state,” Governor Hochul said. “As this first graduating class in the program shows, by providing small and diverse firms with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive, we are strengthening our clean energy economy and supporting a more equitable future.”

New York State-based firms with at least five years of experience in fields related to construction, electrical, engineering, and HVAC are eligible to participate in nine modules hosted at LAGCC. The modules are taught by experts from LAGCC and NYPA, and cover topics including the renewable energy landscape; opportunity and risk analysis; fiscal management; construction safety essentials; automation and AI; and operations, maintenance and installation. Additionally, participants are paired with a dedicated business advisor to provide one-on-one technical assistance throughout the program and after completion. NYPA and LAGCC will host multiple cohorts of 25-30 businesses under PowerUp2030 annually. The first PowerUp2030 cohort began in June and graduated this week.

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “PowerUp2030 empowers small and diverse businesses in New York State to participate in and help advance New York’s clean energy transformation. A robust and resilient supply chain is vital to the energy industry, and through the Power Authority’s unique partnership with LaGuardia Community College participants who graduate this week and those in future cohorts will have the expertise needed for growth and success in the energy field that will power our state’s economy and benefit all New Yorkers.”

LaGuardia Community College Kenneth Adams said, “LaGuardia Community College is proud to partner with the New York Power Authority to launch PowerUp2030 — an innovative initiative that empowers small and diverse businesses to thrive in New York’s clean energy future. This program aligns perfectly with our mission to drive economic mobility and equity through education and workforce development. By providing critical training, resources, and connections, PowerUp2030 will ensure that more entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities have a seat at the table in the state’s green economy.”

Earlier this year, as part of the State’s broader efforts to expand opportunity, Governor Hochul announced the launch of the “AAPI Enterprise Empowerment” initiative, a targeted effort to help MWBEs complete their New York State Certification applications. This work builds on a series of certification focused initiatives led by Empire State Development including Trailblazers in Business, Sail-Thru Summer, Whirlwind Winter, and others that provide MWBEs with dedicated support and resources to successfully navigate the certification process.

Building on this foundation, Empire State Development and NYPA have expanded business development opportunities through programs like the Business Growth Accelerator (BGA 3.0) Program, which equips participating businesses with direct access to industry expertise, procurement guidance, and networking opportunities. Programs like BGA 3.0 and PowerUp2030 strengthen connections with diverse businesses and are among a variety of supplier diversity business development programs aimed to increase the number of businesses able to participate in NYPA and New York State Canal Corporation contracts.

In the past year, the Power Authority and Canal Corporation’s total spend for MWBEs was $121 million and $14.9 million for SDVOBs. Since 2020, the Power Authority’s MWBE spend has increased by 7 percent, from $113 million to $121 million. In the same timeframe, its SDVOB spend increased by 229 percent, from $4.5 million to $14.9 million. Since 1983, NYPA has spent more than $1.8 billion with NYS small and diverse businesses. Additional information on NYPA's supplier diversity program is available on its webpage. Procurement information for NYPA and Canals, can be found on nypa.gov/procurement and on the New York State Contract System at nyscr.ny.gov.

LAGCC trains thousands of individuals annually across several dozen adult and continuing education workforce training programs in the healthcare, technology, construction, building operations, media, finance, business, industrial, renewable energy, and education sectors.

New York State Chief Diversity Officer Julissa Gutierrez said, “PowerUp2030 exemplifies New York's dedication to diversity and inclusion within the clean energy sector. By offering comprehensive support and targeted training, this program will help small and diverse firms overcome barriers and seize new opportunities.”

Empire State Development President and CEO Hope Knight said, “PowerUp2030 is a powerful example of how New York State is ensuring that small and diverse businesses have the knowledge, skills, and connections needed to succeed in the clean energy sector. By strengthening the MWBE pipeline and expanding opportunities in this growing industry, we are not only supporting business growth but also advancing an equitable clean energy economy that benefits communities across the state.”

State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris said, “LaGuardia Community College continues to be a great academic institution, and through this new partnership with the State will offer New Yorkers advanced training and access to new ventures. It's critical we invest in new, clean energy, which offers community health benefits and new business opportunities.”

State Senator Sean Ryan said, “As New York’s clean energy economy continues to expand, programs like PowerUp2030 ensure that established businesses and workers have the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing industry. By providing training in the technologies and practices of the future, we’re helping firms remain competitive while also strengthening the clean energy workforce that will power our state’s growth for decades to come.”

State Senator Kevin Parker said, “I’m deeply moved by what PowerUp2030 represents. It’s not just a training program, but a promise. A promise that the clean energy transition will shine brightest when everyone has a seat at the table. I believe in New York’s potential to lead not just on technology, but on justice. By uplifting small and diverse businesses and giving them the tools to grow and compete, we’re generating opportunity, creating jobs, and ultimately passing savings back to families and ratepayers across our state. This is what inclusive prosperity looks like in action and it’s long overdue.”

State Senator James Sanders Jr. said, “As Chairperson of the Select Senate Majority Task Force on Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises, I am excited that the PowerUp2030 program recently graduated its first class. Given the critical need of expanding clean energy capacity in our future to combat climate change and to reduce the cost of energy, New York requires a well-trained and diverse workforce.”

Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn said, “As Chair of the Subcommittee on Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises, I applaud Governor Kathy Hochul for launching PowerUp2030 and congratulate the first cohort of graduates. This program is a powerful example of how New York is investing in our small and diverse businesses — especially MWBEs and service-disabled veteran-owned firms — by giving them the tools, training, and connections they need to thrive in the clean energy economy. By opening doors for diverse businesses, we strengthen our supply chain and build a cleaner, more inclusive future that truly reflects the people of our state.”

