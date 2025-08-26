Work Underway on State Route 347

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the next phase in the modernization of State Route 347 in Suffolk County has begun. Work is underway — several months ahead of schedule — on a project to upgrade and reconstruct a one-mile stretch of the roadway from Hallock Road to County Route 97 (Nicolls Road) in the Town of Brookhaven, which will ease congestion, enhance safety and improve mobility for motorists, pedestrians and mass transit riders. This $44.7 million modernization effort constitutes the seventh phase of the State Route 347 Reconstruction Project, which is transforming this 12-mile roadway between State Routes 454 and 25A into a 21st Century multi-modal boulevard.

“New York is moving full speed ahead with infrastructure investments that will connect communities in every corner of this state and improve the travel experience for everyone who uses our transportation network,” Governor Hochul said. “We are reimagining the State Route 347 corridor to better accommodate the evolving needs of Long Islanders and make it easier and safer for motorists, pedestrians and mass transit riders to travel along this important roadway.”

Building on the success of six earlier phases of the project, work on the new phase will create a consistent third travel lane, reducing bottlenecks that exist today as the roadway goes from three to two lanes at several locations. In addition, the project will include the installation of a raised stone median featuring indigenous Long Island plants.

To improve the flow of traffic during peak commuting hours, enhanced traffic signals with pedestrian countdown timers will be installed and the speed limit will be lowered to 45 mph. Traffic signal masts and signposts will be green to blend in with the surrounding landscape.

Bus stops will be set back from the roadway in designated pull-off areas to avoid obstructing vehicle traffic. To protect Suffolk County Transit users from inclement weather and enhance their safety, bus stops will have shelters featuring solar-powered lighting.

The Parks-To-Port Greenway, a shared-use path adjacent to the roadway’s eastbound travel lanes, will be extended for alternative travel by multi-modal users. The new section of the path will include bicycle racks and shaded rest areas.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul for recognizing the monumental importance of continued investment in the modernization of New York’s transportation infrastructure. Her support and that of the NYS Legislature for DOT’s Capital Plan provides the funding that makes the rehabilitation of Route 347 and this project possible. Investing in transportation infrastructure creates jobs and bolsters the regional economy while building a sustainable, multimodal transportation network that benefits all Long Islanders.”

Construction of this project phase is expected to create over 580 jobs, with major work expected to be completed in 2027.

Over the past 70 years, State Route 347, known as Smithtown Bypass, has transformed from a delivery road for local farmers into a suburban arterial highway traveled by over 60,000 vehicles daily. The State Route 347 Reconstruction Project is reimagining this vital corridor lined with restaurants, shopping centers, hotels and parks to meet the needs of Long Islanders traveling by all modes of transportation. The State has invested $250 million to rehabilitate and modernize the roadway with enhancements such as new travel lanes, traffic signals and crosswalks.

Governor Hochul announced in March that the construction of a bridge carrying State Route 347 over Nicolls Road will now begin in 2028, six years earlier than originally planned. This accelerated timeline is part of New York State’s historic $34.3 billion capital plan. Following the bridge construction, the project will include the reconstruction of State Route 347 from Mark Tree Road to Old Town Road, and then from Old Town Road to State Route 25A.

Senator Charles Schumer said, “When I passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law through Congress, it was to upgrade our local infrastructure, boost jobs and the economy, and make vital improvements in our downtowns — and that’s exactly what this work will do. These funds will go to good use on State Route 347, AKA the Smithtown Bypass, and create a safer conduit for our communities while creating good paying jobs in the process.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “The reimagined State Route 347 corridor will reduce congestion and help ensure that Long Islanders can travel safely and efficiently. Investments like these connect our communities and keep families safe, and in Washington I’ll keep fighting to deliver the funding needed for critical infrastructure projects across New York.”

State Senator Anthony Palumbo said, “The modernization of State Route 347 is a much-needed investment in our region and will help ease congestion, enhance safety and improve mobility for area motorists and pedestrians. This project is win-win for the region and an important upgrade to help make this thoroughfare a welcoming gateway to the community and Stony Brook University.”

Assemblymember Rebecca Kassay said, “I am grateful for the continued investment in more efficient, safer Long Island roadways by Governor Hochul and my colleagues in New York State. Local community members have shared appreciation for the boulevard aesthetic and usability for pedestrians and cyclists in the areas where these improvements have been completed, and we look forward to these infrastructural amenities expanding further into the district. With the roadway changes that help to keep cars moving at peak use times, local commuters can spend less time stuck in traffic and more quality time with their friends and family. This next stretch of Route 347 modernization will be complemented by the construction of a bridge over Nicolls Road in the coming years, further improving traffic flow for all who live and work in the district.”

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, “This project addresses some of the worst traffic in Suffolk County. When it’s finished, it will dramatically improve the quality of life for the community. Thank you to the state for this investment in Suffolk County.”

Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Daniel J. Panico said, “So much of New York’s aged and aging infrastructure needs significant upgrade. The reconstruction work on NYS Route 347, from Smithtown to Brookhaven, has helped modernize the roadway for motorists and pedestrians alike. We are grateful for the state’s investment in this multiphase project that began when former Senator John Flanagan walked the halls of Albany and appreciate our Governor seeing it through and recognizing the value in the investment.”

Long Island Contractors Association Executive Director Marc Herbst said, “This next phase of the Route 347 reconstruction marks another major step forward for Long Island to ease traffic, improve safety, and create good-paying jobs in our communities. Peter Scalamandre & Sons, Inc. delivered excellent work on earlier phases, and now they and our other subcontractors stand ready to bring that same experience and energy to this next stage. We thank Governor Hochul for moving this work ahead of schedule and look forward to partnering with the State to modernize our roads and keep Long Island moving.”

Long Island Federation of Labor President John Durso said, “We’d like to thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and commitment to this vital project. In order to compete in a constantly evolving economy, we must consistently invest in our infrastructure, communities, and the working people who make it all possible. This investment expands capacity on a still developing artery in our region’s transportation infrastructure integral to our success in the future.”

Nassau-Suffolk Building and Construction Trades Council President Matthew Aracich said, “Governor Hochul continues to deliver great projects for Suffolk County. The early launch of Phase 7 of the Empire State Route 347 Reconstruction Project is a strong sign of New York's commitment to improving infrastructure, safety, and accessibility. Investments like this not only ease congestion and enhance mobility for all types of commuters but also contribute to long-term economic growth and quality of life in the region. Reducing traffic is more than reducing travel time, it reduces the levels of emissions from vehicles. I look forward to seeing more skilled trades working on the project as we continue transforming this important roadway which is several months ahead of schedule!”

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. Updates from DOT’s Long Island region are also available on X. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.