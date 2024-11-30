Bobbi Jeen Olson Selected as Top Western Lifestyle Influencer of the year by IAOTP

Bobbi Jeen Olson honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bobbi Jeen Olson, Actress, TV Host, Model, Stunt Double, Emcee, Coach, Co-owner of the Western Trading Post, was recently selected as Top Western Lifestyle Influencer of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual awards gala next December for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience in the industry, Bobbi Jeen Olson has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader Bobbi Jeen is a professional model, actress, stunt double, TV Host and Co-Owner of Western Trading Post. She is also a real-life cowgirl! Bobbi Jeen has appeared on the cover of various magazines, been the subject of high-fashion photo shoots, runway shows and appeared on-screen in both television and film. She co-hosted the Miss Rodeo America Coronation, the Wild Bunch Film Festival Awards Show, produced and hosted many Fashion Shows including ones which aired nationwide. She has been the host of several TV shows including Western Trading Post TV, an award winning reality show which completed 26 episodes for RFDTV and the Cowboy Channel. She was featured in world renowned western artist Tim Cox painting, “Her Own Kind Of Heaven,” is the face of Wild Instincts, a high-end leather clothing line, represents American Hat Company, Is the Ms. US Ambassador FoRe The American Cowboy and works alongside the Arizona Film Commission as a Film Resource Coordinator for Pinal County.Throughout her illustrious career, Mrs. Olson has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December at the Bellagio in Las Vegas for her selection as Top Western Lifestyle Influencer of the Year.In addition to her career, Mrs. Olson is intricately involved in her community, not only local, but the Western and film community, which knows no borders. Bobbi Jeen loves to keep our Western heritage alive to pass on to the next generation. On any given day you may find her working at the Trading Post, with horses and cattle, teaching youngsters the cowboy way, or see her portraying it in print and film.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Bobbi Jeen Olson for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Bobbi Jeen attributes her success to her hard work, dedication, and hope for the future. When not working, she and her family enjoy volunteering throughout the country at fundraisers, and on other western events hoping to make a positive difference. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: www.bobbijeen.com and www.westerntradingpost.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

