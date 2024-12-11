Florida Financial Educators Council Selects Joseph R. Chiarella, ACSR of The Sihle Insurance Group to its Advisory Board
Joseph Chiarella's appointment to FFEC's Advisory Board highlights his expertise and passion for financial empowerment, aligning with the Councils mission to enhance financial literacy and resilience.”VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Financial Educators Council (FFEC) announced today that they have chosen Joseph R. Chiarella, ACSR – entrepreneur, educator, and Principal at The Sihle Insurance Group – as a member of the organization’s prestigious Advisory Board.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
A native of Vero Beach, Florida, Joseph graduated from Vero Beach Senior High School in 1992 and The University of Florida in 1996. He launched his more than two-decade career as a risk management professional with some of the largest national retail insurance agencies, gaining extensive training in policy audits and risk mitigation. He joined The Sihle Insurance Group in 2019. In addition to his specialization in complex commercial insurance risk programs, Chiarella was tasked with developing the Sihle Insurance University, an exclusive program designed to prepare the next generation of insurance professionals to navigate their careers with confidence.
As an agency principal with The Sihle Insurance Group, Joseph earned his Accredited Customer Service Representative (ACSR) designation, spotlighting his skill at providing exceptional customer service and expert advice on the full scope of insurance products. He demonstrates a long-term commitment to understanding client needs and delivering tailored solutions, earning him a reputation for reliability and excellence. Joseph’s clients have included educational institutions, non-profits, manufacturers, contractors, and habitational associations across the U.S.
Combined with his educational and professional background, Joseph Chiarella also remains dedicated to continuing education and community service. He often volunteers to support local initiatives and campaigns to advocate for greater economic empowerment through risk management strategies. His participation on the Florida Financial Educators Council reflect this commitment and his contributions to the financial wellness movement.
NFEC CEO Vince Shorb commented, "Joseph Chiarella's appointment to the Florida Financial Educators Council's Advisory Board reflects the FFEC's commitment to aligning with professionals who bring both expertise and passion for financial empowerment. His dedication to educating the next generation of insurance professionals and his advocacy for economic empowerment through risk management align perfectly with our mission to improve financial literacy and resilience. We are confident that Joseph’s leadership will significantly enhance the Council’s efforts to support Floridians in navigating financial challenges and opportunities."
“It is an honor to serve on the Florida Financial Educators Council’s Advisory Board,” Chiarella says about his appointment to the role. “My goal is to provide information to Florida consumers who face a challenged insurance marketplace while educating the next generation of insurance professionals through mentorship and support.”
The FFEC (Florida Financial Educators Council) anticipates a fruitful and constructive partnership with Joseph R. Chiarella in the years to come, leveraging his considerable experience and expertise to reach Floridian residents and businesses with resources and advocacy that promote greater financial health.
The Florida Financial Educators Council is an affiliate of the National Financial Educators Council – an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation® focused on creating a global force of financial wellness champions and advocates, empowering them with resources and training to support communities and spread the message worldwide about improving financial health.
