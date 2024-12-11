Florida Financial Educators Council Selects Joseph R. Chiarella, ACSR of The Sihle Insurance Group to its Advisory Board

Joseph R. Chiarella photo for Florida Financial Educators Council Advisory Board

Joseph R. Chiarella, ACSR – Entrepreneur, Educator, and Principal at The Sihle Insurance Group, proudly serving as a Florida Financial Educators Council Advisory Board Member.

Joseph Chiarella's appointment to FFEC's Advisory Board highlights his expertise and passion for financial empowerment, aligning with the Councils mission to enhance financial literacy and resilience.”
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Financial Educators Council (FFEC) announced today that they have chosen Joseph R. Chiarella, ACSR – entrepreneur, educator, and Principal at The Sihle Insurance Group – as a member of the organization’s prestigious Advisory Board.

A native of Vero Beach, Florida, Joseph graduated from Vero Beach Senior High School in 1992 and The University of Florida in 1996. He launched his more than two-decade career as a risk management professional with some of the largest national retail insurance agencies, gaining extensive training in policy audits and risk mitigation. He joined The Sihle Insurance Group in 2019. In addition to his specialization in complex commercial insurance risk programs, Chiarella was tasked with developing the Sihle Insurance University, an exclusive program designed to prepare the next generation of insurance professionals to navigate their careers with confidence.

As an agency principal with The Sihle Insurance Group, Joseph earned his Accredited Customer Service Representative (ACSR) designation, spotlighting his skill at providing exceptional customer service and expert advice on the full scope of insurance products. He demonstrates a long-term commitment to understanding client needs and delivering tailored solutions, earning him a reputation for reliability and excellence. Joseph’s clients have included educational institutions, non-profits, manufacturers, contractors, and habitational associations across the U.S.

Combined with his educational and professional background, Joseph Chiarella also remains dedicated to continuing education and community service. He often volunteers to support local initiatives and campaigns to advocate for greater economic empowerment through risk management strategies. His participation on the Florida Financial Educators Council reflect this commitment and his contributions to the financial wellness movement.

NFEC CEO Vince Shorb commented, "Joseph Chiarella's appointment to the Florida Financial Educators Council's Advisory Board reflects the FFEC's commitment to aligning with professionals who bring both expertise and passion for financial empowerment. His dedication to educating the next generation of insurance professionals and his advocacy for economic empowerment through risk management align perfectly with our mission to improve financial literacy and resilience. We are confident that Joseph’s leadership will significantly enhance the Council’s efforts to support Floridians in navigating financial challenges and opportunities."

“It is an honor to serve on the Florida Financial Educators Council’s Advisory Board,” Chiarella says about his appointment to the role. “My goal is to provide information to Florida consumers who face a challenged insurance marketplace while educating the next generation of insurance professionals through mentorship and support.”

The FFEC (Florida Financial Educators Council) anticipates a fruitful and constructive partnership with Joseph R. Chiarella in the years to come, leveraging his considerable experience and expertise to reach Floridian residents and businesses with resources and advocacy that promote greater financial health.

The Florida Financial Educators Council is an affiliate of the National Financial Educators Council – an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation® focused on creating a global force of financial wellness champions and advocates, empowering them with resources and training to support communities and spread the message worldwide about improving financial health.

Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Florida Financial Educators Council Selects Joseph R. Chiarella, ACSR of The Sihle Insurance Group to its Advisory Board

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Human Rights, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
Company/Organization
National Financial Educators Council
400 S 4th St #500
Las Vegas, Nevada, 89101
United States
+1 714-396-6454
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Financial Educators Council is a leading provider of independent financial wellness resources that empowers a global team of financial wellness champions with the resources and training they need to effectively support others in their communities to work toward greater financial security. The National Financial Educators Council’s mission is rooted in providing people with the knowledge and guidance they need to foster greater financial well-being. To accomplish that mission, we mobilize a diverse global force of financial wellness champions and empower them with resources and training so they can effectively support others in their communities to work toward greater financial security. Social Vision: The Financial Educators Council is creating a world where people are informed to make qualified financial decisions and confidently take effective financial action that best helps them meet their basic human needs while moving toward fulfilling their personal, family, and global community goals.

More From This Author
Florida Financial Educators Council Selects Joseph R. Chiarella, ACSR of The Sihle Insurance Group to its Advisory Board
Eric Wang was Selected as a Member of the Distinguished New York Financial Educators Council Advisory Board
Pasadena Federal Credit Union CEO James Chang Named to California Financial Educators Council Advisory Board
View All Stories From This Author