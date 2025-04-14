Recognize a Financial Educator Who Made a Difference
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Massachusetts Financial Educators Council (MFEC) Advisory Board, led by founding member Ellis Cropper, invites nominations for this year’s Financial Educators Day Awards. These awards honor outstanding financial educators and will be presented on National Financial Educators Day, celebrated this year on Friday, April 25.
Submit your nomination here – nominate yourself or another financial educator today.
Financial Educators Day is one of several important events held throughout April, recognized as National Financial Literacy Month since 2004 when the U.S. Congress designated the month to promote financial awareness and education. The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), MFEC’s parent organization, established Financial Educators Day to honor those individuals making a difference in advancing financial wellness in their communities.
Ellis Cropper, retired Army Major, ChFC®, and CLTC® credential holder, has spent the past seven years as a financial professional with New York Life Insurance. Selected in 2023 as the founding member of the MFEC, Cropper now champions local efforts to expand access to financial education across Massachusetts. He encourages all Bay State residents to nominate financial educators who have positively impacted their lives for this special recognition.
Cropper has witnessed firsthand how financial health influences every aspect of people’s lives. Reflecting on his “teach first” philosophy, he shared, “The first step toward financial freedom is education. Teaching people the right skills early on gives them the power to make confident, informed decisions for the rest of their lives. Financial educators play a vital role — they aren’t just sharing knowledge; they’re laying the foundation for stronger individuals, families, and communities.”
Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC, adds, “Financial educators are the driving force behind the financial wellness movement at the grassroots level. Financial Educators Day is our opportunity to recognize and celebrate their critical contributions.”
As part of the MFEC Advisory Board, Cropper leads initiatives promoting financial wellness in Worcester and throughout the state. He and the committee are excited to spotlight Massachusetts’s outstanding financial educators this April.
The Massachusetts Financial Educators Council℠ is the state chapter of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC). The NFEC is a Certified B Corporation and an Accredited Provider through IACET, equipping advocates around the world with premier resources and training to elevate community financial health.
Claudia Martins
