Recognize a Financial Educator Who Made a Difference

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Massachusetts Financial Educators Council (MFEC) Advisory Board, led by founding member Ellis Cropper, invites nominations for this year’s Financial Educators Day Awards. These awards honor outstanding financial educators and will be presented on National Financial Educators Day, celebrated this year on Friday, April 25.

Financial Educators Day is one of several important events held throughout April, recognized as National Financial Literacy Month since 2004 when the U.S. Congress designated the month to promote financial awareness and education. The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), MFEC’s parent organization, established Financial Educators Day to honor those individuals making a difference in advancing financial wellness in their communities.

Ellis Cropper, retired Army Major, ChFC®, and CLTC® credential holder, has spent the past seven years as a financial professional with New York Life Insurance. Selected in 2023 as the founding member of the MFEC, Cropper now champions local efforts to expand access to financial education across Massachusetts. He encourages all Bay State residents to nominate financial educators who have positively impacted their lives for this special recognition.

Cropper has witnessed firsthand how financial health influences every aspect of people’s lives. Reflecting on his “teach first” philosophy, he shared, “The first step toward financial freedom is education. Teaching people the right skills early on gives them the power to make confident, informed decisions for the rest of their lives. Financial educators play a vital role — they aren’t just sharing knowledge; they’re laying the foundation for stronger individuals, families, and communities.”

Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC, adds, “Financial educators are the driving force behind the financial wellness movement at the grassroots level. Financial Educators Day is our opportunity to recognize and celebrate their critical contributions.”

As part of the MFEC Advisory Board, Cropper leads initiatives promoting financial wellness in Worcester and throughout the state. He and the committee are excited to spotlight Massachusetts’s outstanding financial educators this April.

The Massachusetts Financial Educators Council℠ is the state chapter of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC). The NFEC is a Certified B Corporation and an Accredited Provider through IACET, equipping advocates around the world with premier resources and training to elevate community financial health.

Ellis Cropper interview on Conversations with Personal Finance Champions

Recognize a Financial Educator Who Made a Difference

About

The National Financial Educators Council is a leading provider of independent financial wellness resources that empowers a global team of financial wellness champions with the resources and training they need to effectively support others in their communities to work toward greater financial security. The National Financial Educators Council’s mission is rooted in providing people with the knowledge and guidance they need to foster greater financial well-being. To accomplish that mission, we mobilize a diverse global force of financial wellness champions and empower them with resources and training so they can effectively support others in their communities to work toward greater financial security. Social Vision: The Financial Educators Council is creating a world where people are informed to make qualified financial decisions and confidently take effective financial action that best helps them meet their basic human needs while moving toward fulfilling their personal, family, and global community goals.

