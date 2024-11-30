AUSTIN’S NEWEST IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE NOW OPEN

Visitors enjoying Mesmerize's latest exhibit

This is Austin's immersive art scene at its most cutting edge—get ready to witness an artistic revolution.” — KXAN News Austin

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown to Living Dream, Mesmerize ’s newest immersive experience is now here. Mesmerize opened Wednesday, November 13, 2024 and tickets are on sale now.Building on the success of Enter the Multiverse, Mesmerize founders Clay Lillard and Mateo Gutierrez present Living Dream, a multisensory, family-friendly interactive experience brought to life by an elevated narrative and incredible lineup of installations created by local artists “This is Austin 's immersive art scene at its most cutting edge—get ready to witness an artistic revolution.” KXAN AustinAttendees can expect to navigate through a maze of 14+ installations and photo-ops including: the 8-foot-tall Colossal Crystal—the centerpiece catalyst that blends dreams and reality, Painted Passage—Inne Aguilar’s dreamy, rainbow mural that you can step inside, Halftone Mirage—a projection mapped room featuring Bill Tavis’s signature painting style brought to life, The Collective Sigh—a tufted hidden crawlspace by Hannah Busekrus, Mulligrub Meadow—a quirky play on the soft side of nightmares by Liza Fishbone, Keys to the Sky—a rainbow stairway to the clouds and much more.Living Dream also boasts an impressive lineup of musicians who created an original score for the experience including: Alex Scott, A.M. Architect (Diego Chavez), Austin Ray, Andrea Magee, Garrett Hellman, Grant Himmler, Joshua Plymale and Trupica.Mesmerize: Living Dream is an all-ages ticketed experience, available for attendees to book hourly slots. Open hours are Wednesday through Friday from 3pm–11pm and Saturday & Sunday, 11am–11pm. General Admission tickets and hours can be found at www.thisismesmerize.com To reserve complimentary press tickets, please email Clayton Lillard at info@thisismesmerize for your press promo code.FEATURED INSTALLATION ARTISTSMateo Gutierrez, Clay Lillard, Inne Aguilar, Liza Fishbone, Zach Zulch, Natalie Earhart, Bill Tavis, Hannah Busekrus, Laura Rostad, Annie Weiss and Eva TarantinoSUPPORTING ARTISTSRachel Smith, Christine Grasso, Goldie Nourian, Alex Scott, Austin Ray, Joshua Plymale, Andrea Magee, Garrett Hellman, Grant Himmler, A.M. Architect (Diego Chavez), Stevie Hudson, Jacob Weber, Joey Cruz, Aaron Paulson and Ross MackeyABOUT MESMERIZEFounded in 2019 by longtime collaborators and native Texans Clay Lillard and Mateo Gutierrez, Mesmerize specializes in creating dynamic, large-scale immersive art events in the heart of Austin, Texas. Known for their work with Netflix, Fender Guitars, and SHE Media through their production company IEC Creatives, the duo leveraged their talents and launched their first major immersive experience, Enter the Multiverse, at Native Hostel in 2020, drawing over 18,000 visitors. What started as a temporary installation quickly grew into a dynamic experience, propelling them to bring their newest experience, Living Dream, to life this Fall 2024, in addition to producing large-scale events and production services for high-profile clients.

