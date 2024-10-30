Step Inside Austin's Ultimate Immersive Art Experience—A New World Awaits

An Original Immersive Experience from Mesmerize

Be among the first to explore 'Living Dream'—Austin's newest multisensory, immersive art adventure by MESMERIZE!"

Living Dream is a wild ride through pure imagination—step on in, kick back, and let the magic do its thing!” — Mateo Gutierrez, Co-Founder of Mesmerize

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AUSTIN ’S MOST IMMERSIVE ART EXPERIENCE IS HERE—AND YOU’RE INVITED! MESMERIZE presents LIVING DREAM: Austin’s Ultimate Journey into the Imagination820 Shelby Lane, #106, Austin, TX 78745(AUSTIN, Texas) — You are invited to be among the first to experience Austin's most groundbreaking immersive art event—Living Dream—the latest interactive masterpiece from Mesmerize! Step into an unforgettable, multisensory dreamworld where fantasy becomes reality, and art pulls you into the story.This is Austin's immersive art scene at its most cutting edge—get ready to witness an artistic revolution.A Preview Like No Other—Mark Your Calendars!Mesmerize co-creators Clay Lillard and Mateo Gutierrez, known for their blockbuster hit Enter the Multiverse at Native Hostel, are taking things to the next level. This November, they’ll throw open the doors of their newest creation—a transformed industrial warehouse filled with 15+ immersive art installations: "Living Dream," where You Become Part of the FantasyTouch a realm where the boundaries between waking life and dreams dissolve. From the towering Colossal Crystal—the heart of this fantasy landscape—to the whimsical Painted Passage, where you quite literally step into the art, Living Dream is a journey for the whole family. Interactive projections, secret "Monstie" guides, and jaw-dropping photo-ops await, designed to ignite your imagination and unlock the mysteries hidden within this dreamscape.Mesmerize: Living Dream officially opens to the public November 2024, with timed tickets to ensure a more personal experience. But for now, the opening is your chance to experience the magic before anyone else!ABOUT MESMERIZEFounded by longtime collaborators and native Texans Clay Lillard and Mateo Gutierrez, Mesmerize specializes in creating dynamic, large-scale immersive art events. Known for their work with Netflix, Fender Guitars, and SHE Media, the duo launched their first major success with Enter the Multiverse in 2020, drawing over 18,000 visitors. Mesmerize is committed to pushing the boundaries of interactive art, and Living Dream promises to be their most ambitious project yet.This is more than just another attraction—it’s a living dream, and you’re invited to be a part of it.Contact Jake@altxyou.com for VIP entry.

