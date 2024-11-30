Berlin Barracks/ VCOR X10
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3007722
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/29/2024 at 1324
INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Quarry Rd, Woodbury, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x10
ACCUSED: Dorothea Wrobel
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
VICTIM: VSP does not release the information of domestic violence victims
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to an address on Old Quarry Rd in Woodbury to serve an abuse prevention order. Investigation revealed that Wrobel had several sets of court ordered conditions that had been violated. Wrobel was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division as well as conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/02/2024 at 1230 AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Center
BAIL: $100
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
