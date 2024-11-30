Berlin Barracks/ VCOR X10

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3007722

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/29/2024 at 1324

INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Quarry Rd, Woodbury, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x10

ACCUSED: Dorothea Wrobel

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

VICTIM: VSP does not release the information of domestic violence victims

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to an address on Old Quarry Rd in Woodbury to serve an abuse prevention order. Investigation revealed that Wrobel had several sets of court ordered conditions that had been violated. Wrobel was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division as well as conditions of release.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/02/2024 at 1230 AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Center

BAIL: $100

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.