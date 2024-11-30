FW: Road Closure VT Route 9, Searsburg

The roadway has reopened. From: LaRouche, Rene via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Friday, November 29, 2024 5:58 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Road Closure VT Route 9, Searsburg EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender. State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification Vermont Route 9 is CLOSED in the area of Vt Route 8 in Searsburg due to multiple slide-offs. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

