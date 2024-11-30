Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ DUI Checkpoint

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

DUI CHECKPOINT

 

On 11/29/24 from 1900 hours to 2000 hours, the Vermont State Police- New Haven Barracks, Middlebury Police Department and Addison County Sheriff's Department conducted a DUI checkpoint on Route 30 in the Town of Cornwall, Addison County. The purpose of the checkpoint was to detect and identify impaired drivers and promote safe driving.

 

  • Officers involved: 8

  • Vehicles encountered: 62


