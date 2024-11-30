2024 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon Carnival intensifies the competition's atmosphere

MACAU, November 30 - The ‘Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region - 2024 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon’, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group, and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, is set to take place on 1 December (Sunday). To further immerse participants, residents and tourists in the joyful and festive atmosphere of the event, the ‘2024 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon Carnival’ is being held at Broadway Food Street of Broadway Macau™ on 30 November and 1 December.

Marathon Carnival creates festive atmosphere

The ‘2024 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon Carnival’ features marathon-themed photo spots, classic games, Marathon-themed crossover products with cultural and creative brands as well as interactive performances. Race participants, residents and tourists are all welcome to join to experience the festive atmosphere of the event. Participants of on-site lucky draws also stand a chance to win prizes including electronics, hotel stays and dining offers.

The opening ceremony of the Carnival was held at 2:00 p.m. today, and guests included: Mr. Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Jeffrey Jiang, Senior Vice President of Entertainment Services of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr. Ng Iok Tong, Chairman of Supervisory Committee of the General Association of Athletics of Macau; Ms. Lei Si Leng, Acting Vice President of the Sports Bureau; Ms. Linda Wong, Assistant Senior Vice President of Public Relations of Galaxy Entertainment Group, and members of the Sports Committee.

Participants to collect number bib before 10 p.m. today

Participants who have yet to collect their number bib are reminded to collect their bib and information document from M/F of Broadway Macau™ before 10 p.m. today (30 November) by presenting their registration receipt and identification document. Those unable to collect their bib in person may authorize another person to do so on their behalf by signing the registration receipt’s authorization slip; the authorized person is required to present their identification document, the signed registration receipt, and a copy of the participant’s identification document.

Traffic control measures to be implemented during the event

To cooperate with the competition arrangements, traffic along the racecourse will be restricted starting 11 p.m. on 30 November (Saturday) and completely cordoned off from 4:30 a.m. on 1 December (Sunday). During the event, the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge (between Taipa and Macao) and the Sai Van Bridge (from Taipa to Macao) will be used as part of the racecourse. The public are kindly requested to use the Friendship Bridge when travelling between the Macao Peninsula and Taipa, the Macao Bridge when travelling between New Urban Zone A and Taipa, and Avenida do Aeroporto and Cotai Strip when travelling between Taipa and Coloane.

To reduce the impact on traffic, the racecourse will be reopened in sections: The Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge at 7:10 a.m. after closure at 6 a.m.; Estádio Rotunda and Estrada Governador Albano de Oliveira (next to the Jockey Club) at 7:30 a.m.; sections on the Macao Peninsula at 9:30 a.m.; the Sai Van Bridge (from Taipa to Macao) at 10 a.m., respectively. Avenida Marginal Flor de Lótus, Rotunda dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental, Avenida dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental and the rest of the racecourse will be successively opened from noon onwards until after the races finish. The Organizing Committee urges the public to take note of the temporary diversion measures, plan travel routes in advance, pay attention to the diversion signs and follow the instructions of the on-site police officers.

‘GEG Handover Cup’ and ‘Most Creative Costume Award’

To encourage local participants to achieve great results, the ‘GEG Handover Cup’ will be introduced in this edition’s event, with the top three winners in the Macao men’s and women’s categories of the marathon and the half-marathon to be awarded prizes. The popular ‘Most Creative Costume Award’ competition will be held again this year. Participants of the 2024 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon can take a photo with their creative costume during the event, upload the photo via the ‘Macao Marathon’ mobile application and fill out the required information to join the competition. The results will be announced on 1 December after the races conclude and the awards will be presented at the same time.

Participants are also reminded to carefully read the regulations and understand the racecourse and are advised to prepare and practice for the event depending on their own physical condition. For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macaomarathon.comor the ‘Macao Marathon’ mobile application or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.